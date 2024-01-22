United Against Poverty Orlando can now serve more families in need

UP Orlando will install a brand-new freezer and cooler at its grocery shopping center to help more Central Florida families in need.

The brand-new freezers and coolers mean families can now buy chicken, meats, and dairy products.

UP Orlando lost its outdated coolers and freezers during Hurricane Ian, which could not be repaired.

Read: Cruising goes to the dogs: Meet Royal Caribbean’s newest mate Rover

UP Orlando said that many families would opt out of going to a traditional grocery store for cold foods to pay housing, utilities, and other bills.

We are so excited to have our New Freezers and Coolers installed at UP Orlando! Stop by our Member Share Grocery Program to see all the new cooler products we have available. #newfreezer #newcooler #MSGP #liftinglives #uporlando pic.twitter.com/JnUGf2ilAv — UP Orlando (@UP_Orlando) January 6, 2024

Anjali Vaya, Executive Director of United Against Poverty Orlando said, “It means a lot to our clients who are under the 200% Federal poverty line to be able to provide themselves and their families with a variety of nutritious meats, dairy and other frozen foods while saving money every week.”

Read: FEMA works to improve financial services after disasters

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

See the map below for the location.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.