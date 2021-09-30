United Airlines cuts number of workers facing termination over vaccine noncompliance

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop
CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines on Thursday trimmed the number of employees who are facing termination for defying the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Chicago-based carrier said only 320 U.S.-based staff are now not in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, marking a 46% drop in the past two days.

Excluding those who have sought an exemption, United said 99.5% of U.S.-based employees now have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

United, which in early August became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, had asked for proof of vaccination by Monday or face termination.

It later softened its position, saying workers could save their jobs if they chose to get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings.

Since Monday, more employees have provided a proof of vaccination, a company spokesperson said. The airline expects a further decline in the number of unvaccinated staff in coming days.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

