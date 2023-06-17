United Airlines employees accused of years-long scheme selling weed stolen out of customers' checked baggage

The alleged drug operation included Dunn, Webb, and other employees. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images Yuri Kriventsoff/Getty Images

Two United Airlines employees have been charged for their alleged roles in a drug-selling scheme.

They were accused of making at least $10,000 a week stealing weed from checked bags and selling it.

Officials said the operation dates back as far as 2020.

The Justice Department charged two United Airlines baggage handlers, alleging they participated in a years-long scheme to sell marijuana stolen out of passengers' bags.

Ramp cargo agents Joel Lamont Dunn and Adrian Webb were charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance for their part in a scheme that prosecutors said dates back to at least 2020 at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), The San Francisco Standard reported.

According to the complaint filed on June 9, Dunn and Webb made as much as $10,000 a week selling marijuana that they stole from departing passengers' checked luggage with the help of at least three other workers.

A confidential source close to the alleged scheme told law enforcement that they were paid $2,000 each shift to help steal the cannabis from travelers' bags and load it into 15-20 gallon black trash bags about twice each week.

Prosecutors named Dunn as the leader of the operation, and Webb was labeled as his "right-hand man" who gave directions when Dunn was not around. The amount of weed, per the complaint, was more consistent with distribution than personal use.

Attorneys for Dunn and Webb did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. As of Saturday afternoon, no trial date had been set.

Federal agents began investigating the pair after they were robbed at gunpoint in the airport's parking lot in June 2021. Video surveillance footage from the day of the crime show the pair moving black trash bags, "consistent with the marijuana theft scheme," out of the airport with the help of other employees, according to the complaint.

In October 2022, officials said they intercepted two individuals performing a similar act with a large plastic bag and boxes at SFO. The pair, who were often seen with Dunn and Webb, were found to be carrying 30 pounds of marijuana, per the criminal complaint.

Neither SFO nor United Airlines immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

Although weed is legal in California, it remains illegal at the federal level. It's against federal laws to fly with cannabis, but those caught with it in a California airport rarely face severe consequences, defense attorneys told SF Gate.

In 2017, SFO employees told SF Weekly that they didn't confiscate "a personal use amount" of marijuana from passengers.

Read the original article on Business Insider