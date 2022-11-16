United Airlines expects busiest travel day since start of COVID this Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines said Wednesday it expects to carry 5.5 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, up about 12% over 2021.

The U.S. carrier will operate more than 3,700 flights per day on average during the Nov. 18-30 period. United forecasts it will carry about as many passengers over the holiday as the prepandemic period in 2019.

United also predicts Nov. 27 -- the Sunday after Thanksgiving -- will be its busiest travel day since before the pandemic with more than 460,000 passengers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)