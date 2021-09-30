United Airlines Will Fire Nearly 600 Unvaccinated Employees Who Defied Mandate

Greta Bjornson
·2 min read
United Airlines
United Airlines

Robert Alexander/Getty United Airlines plane

United Airlines is firing hundreds of workers who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The airline is terminating about 600 U.S.-based employees who did not comply with their vaccine mandate by the company's Sept. 27 deadline, The New York Times reported Tuesday, although 67,000 employees — or 99% — did get vaccinated.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority," United Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said in a memo sent to employees and obtained by PEOPLE.

RELATED: United Airlines Plans Stricter Mask Policy, Consequences for Passengers Who Refuse

United has already begun firing the 593 employees who did not meet the vaccine requirements, a company spokesperson told PEOPLE. However, the unvaccinated staffers can can keep their jobs with the carrier if they choose to get the shot before their employment is officially terminated.

"We will work with folks if during that process they decide to get vaccinated," the spokesperson said.

A healthcare Worker hands in surgical gloves pulling COVID-19 vaccine liquid from vial to vaccinate a patient
A healthcare Worker hands in surgical gloves pulling COVID-19 vaccine liquid from vial to vaccinate a patient

Getty Vaccine

In the letter sent out this week, Kirby and Hart acknowledged that the decision to get vaccinated "was a reluctant one," for some employees, before adding, "But there's no doubt in our minds that some of you will have avoided a future hospital stay—or even death—because you got vaccinated."

RELATED: United Airlines Is Giving Vaccinated Travelers a Chance to Win a Year of Free Flights

Under United's vaccine mandate, employees may can make the case for religious or medical exemptions. About 2,000 employees have sought such exemptions, per The Wall Street Journal.

While the major airline previously planned to put workers exempt from the vaccine on unpaid leave starting Saturday, the airline has since pushed the decision to Oct. 15 because of a lawsuit filed by six employees.

The company previously announced plans to require its employees to get vaccinated in early August. At the time, United required its employees to show proof of vaccination within five weeks of a vaccine being fully approved by the FDA or by Oct. 25. Weeks later, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

A United spokesperson told Reuters that the airline also plans to require that new hires are vaccinated, and is planning to hire around 25,000 people in the next few years.

While United is firing its unvaccinated employees, Delta, another major carrier, has imposed $200 fee on unvaccinated workers using the company's health plan. Like United, Delta also announced plans requiring that new hires are vaccinated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Unvaccinated NBA players will lose pay if sidelined by local mandates

    The NBA announced that unvaccinated players who do not comply with local vaccine mandates will not be paid for the games they miss, ESPN reports.Why it matters: San Francisco and New York — where the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are based — have vaccine mandates in place that require players to be vaccinated before playing in their home arena. Players on those teams who are not vaccinated could miss up to 41 home games next season. Stay on top of the latest market tre

  • Former White House Spokeswoman Says Trump Once Told Her His Genitals Weren't Strangely Shaped

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels alleged in 2018 that she had an affair with Donald Trump and described him below the belt as “unusual,” with a “huge mushroom head” and “toadstool”-shaped

  • Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shift

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records. Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said that if China's power crunch caused its exports to do badly, manufacturers could shift orders to the island.

  • Slew of Ford recalls affect more than a million vehicles

    Ford is closing out September with the sad task of alerting owners to five different recalls, two of them camera related. The first is a safety compliance recall affecting 620,246 units of 12 models from the 2020 model year: Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150 and Super Duty, Mustang, Ranger, and Transit, plus the Lincoln Corsair, MKX, and Nautilus. On these vehicles, the circuit board in the rearview camera suffers from insufficient electrical conductivity.

  • Record Costs Slam U.S. Drillers as Oil Output Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureOut of 47 responding companies that supply pr

  • Arizona could be ground zero in U.S. microchip self-reliance

    Arizona’s technology sector will play a prominent role in American manufacturing’s latest plan to reclaim its title as the world’s leader in semiconductors from Asia.

  • 'Throwing résumés into the void': Job seekers describe the frustration of sending hundreds of applications and having nothing to show for it

    While companies complain of a labor shortage, unemployed and underemployed workers struggle with being ghosted - even if they're qualified.

  • Chinese tech firm accused of human rights violations sidesteps sanctions

    A tweak to U.S. export restrictions is letting a prominent Chinese tech company sidestep measures designed to punish the firm over its alleged involvement in the repression of Muslims within the country, records show.Why it matters: The artificial intelligence company SenseTime's strategy to bypass those measures shows how companies deemed national security risks — or accused of complicity in human rights abuses — can bypass U.S. restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could easily look up everyone’s salary

    In the U.S., where there isn’t a nationalized pay transparency law, women earned 82% of what men earned last year. Some experts say more transparency around pay could help change that.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for Presi

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Over half of Canadian businesses struggling to find workers: report

    "If we don't work to fix this labour shortage problem, it's going to limit our economic growth for the next few years," says BDC's chief economist.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Ford sued by EEOC for allegedly refusing to hire pregnant woman at Chicago Heights stamping plant

    Ford Motor Co. is being sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly refusing to allow a south suburban woman to begin working at its stamping plant in Chicago Heights after learning she was pregnant. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Chicago federal court, alleges Edwina Smith received a conditional offer of employment from Ford in June 2019. Smith disclosed her pregnancy ...

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • Rolls-Royce Finally Goes Fully Electric With a Striking New Car

    The car, which will be known as the Spectre, is expected to be delivered to its first customers in late 2023

  • United Airlines ready to fire workers for defying vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday nearly 600 U.S.-based employees faced termination after failing to comply with the carrier's vaccination policy. In early August, the company became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Monday. The workers can save their jobs if they get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings, the company officials said.