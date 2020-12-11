United Airlines flight attendants raise alarm on crew quarantine protocols

FILE PHOTO: Travelers at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago
FILE PHOTO: Travelers at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago
By Tracy Rucinski

By Tracy Rucinski

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines is telling some flight attendants whose colleagues test positive for COVID-19 to keep flying and monitor for symptoms, three employees told Reuters, raising concerns among staff about the policy.

"Most of us feel that's unsafe," said one of the employees. Reuters also viewed around a dozen comments in a private online group for United flight attendants, which expressed unease and frustration about loose quarantine and contract tracing protocols by the airline.

United's major rival American Airlines, by contrast, removes all crew from service when they have worked with an infected person, a policy decision American flight attendants and the union representing them affirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued COVID-19 policy recommendations but there are no government mandates on the topic. That has created inconsistent safety protocols across the industry, from how an airplane is boarded and blocking middle seats to inflight service and crew quarantines, unions said.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), which represents crew at 17 airlines including United, said that it has received complaints from members about United not isolating all crew who have worked with an infected colleague.

"We've received concerns about quarantine protocols from flight attendants across the industry from carriers we represent and where we're organizing," said AFA spokeswoman Taylor Garland, who added some complaints were from flight attendants at Delta Air Lines.

Asked about its policy and flight attendants' concerns, United did not dispute that it tells some to self-monitor and continue working after a colleague tests positive for COVID-19, saying it follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on quarantines for "close contacts."

The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet (1.83 m) of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over 24 hours starting from two days before the onset of illness until isolation.

"If a flight attendant or pilot meets the criteria, we ask them to quarantine. If not, they are instructed to self-monitor," United spokeswoman Leslie Scott said. She declined to explain how it determines a close contact.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said: "As we have throughout this pandemic, we follow guidelines from the CDC and other health authorities to ensure that all Delta people quarantine if they have prolonged, close contact with a Covid-19 positive individual."

United and Delta both said the safety and health of their customers and employees is their top priority and noted measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, including requiring masks and deeper cleaning.

Airlines say studies show that airplanes are "uniquely safe" thanks to hospital-grade air filtration systems, assuming people wear masks, and that flight crews have not contracted COVID-19 at higher rates than the rest of the U.S. population.

But as cases spike across the country, they are increasing among airline workers too.

AFA said it saw an average of 50 positive COVID-19 tests a week in November among roughly 25,000 active crew, up from about 10 weekly in the summer.

For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE

The seeming discrepancy in quarantine protocols comes amid strained staffing after mass furloughs and as some airlines resume food and beverage service.

Flight attendants said they work closely even if they are assigned to different galleys and share several legs of a domestic shift and layovers.

Asked for details on its quarantine criteria, United said it follows the FAA's bulletin, the Safety Alert for Operators.

The Nov. 4 bulletin on quarantines says the FAA and CDC recommend that crew members with known exposure to COVID-19 not work until 14 days after the last potential exposure.

It also cites CDC guidance that even if crew members show no symptoms, they should not be allowed to work since they cannot remove themselves if they develop symptoms.

It notes "the challenges involved in effectively isolating a symptomatic person on board an aircraft."

Last week the CDC shortened the quarantine to seven days with a negative test and 10 without a test.

United's Scott said the airline was following the new guidance on the number of days close contacts should quarantine while the FAA works on updating the bulletin.

The union, however, has asked the FAA to maintain or strengthen the recommendation that any flight attendant potentially exposed to the virus quarantine for 14 days.

"With the pandemic worsening as winter approaches, it is unacceptable to backtrack on existing quarantine practices that are critical for limiting infections," AFA's director of air safety, Christopher Witkowski, said in a Dec. 5 letter seen by Reuters.

RISING STRAIN

Flight attendants are also worried about decisions by airlines including United to resume food and beverage service, which they say encourages people to remove masks.

Hot drinks are of particular concern because of blowing.

AFA has asked airlines to minimize onboard service and only serve cold food and drinks on shorter flights.

United encourages passengers to "keep it brief and replace their mask" when they are not eating or drinking, United's Scott said, and noted that United runs its air filtration systems from boarding to deplaning.

Between voluntary and involuntary departures, Chicago-based United has 60% fewer flight attendants than before the pandemic.

Staffing strains were evident last month when United's senior vice president of inflight services, John Slater, mentioned an "excessive" number of late sick calls by flight attendants in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. Slater said the late sick calls caused hundreds of missed connections.

The president of AFA's United chapter, Ken Diaz, hit back, saying: "The headache or aches and pains that we once came to work with are today indicators of a COVID-19 infection. And, try as we might to control when these symptoms appear, we're simply not able to do so."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Tim Hepher and Matthew Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly knew about the Hunter Biden tax probes for months but kept them under wraps before the election

    The news will likely infuriate President Donald Trump, who has long been frustrated with Barr and repeatedly came close to firing him.

  • Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

    Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • With weeks left in office, the Trump administration is doing a 180-degree turn on a frustrating NATO ally

    For three years, Trump has avoided sanctioning Turkey for its purchase of Russia's S-400. With just weeks left in office, that appears to be changing.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Why Trump supporters won't accept election results The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

    A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

  • Chinese vaccine draws demand across Latin America, say Brazilian officials

    Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said at a news conference on Thursday that the state's biomedical center, the Butantan Institute, aims to fill and finish 1 million doses per day on its production line for a vaccination campaign to start Jan. 25. Doria said 11 Brazilian states have contacted Butantan seeking the doses of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, setting up a showdown with President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said he refuses to buy the Chinese vaccine for a national immunization program.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • 93 per cent of Hong Kongers with BNO passports want to emigrate to the UK in three years, study finds

    A survey has found that 93 per cent of British National Overseas (BNO) status holders in Hong Kong intend to emigrate to the UK within three years, as Britain begins a passport visa scheme next month. The group Hongkongers in Britain (HKB) polled 315 people in a survey from September 2 to October 1 and found among the 93 per cent, 45 per cent plan to apply as soon as the scheme starts in January. HKB has forecast the number of applicants is potentially higher and faster than the Home Office’s highest estimates in its Impact Assessment estimation in October. “We estimate that the number of BNO visa applications within 2021 will double the number of the Home Office’s Impact Assessment highest estimation,” HKB stated in its report. Boris Johnson announced a new BNO visa scheme in July to welcome more than three million eligible Hong Kongers to Britain, after declaring a new security law a “clear and serious breach” of the Sino-British declaration that guarantees the former British colony autonomy from Beijing. The BNO visa scheme allows holders and their dependents the right to remain in the UK, including the right to work and study for five years, and a path to full citizenship. The huge increase in people wanting to emigrate is related to the political situation in Hong Kong, which has recently been placed under a draconian national security law that inhibits free speech and the right to protest. China imposed the National Security Law in July to curb civic unrest that began in June 2019. The majority of the survey's respondents say they are emigrating for safety and freedom as they no longer see Hong Kong as safe or free after the passing of the National Security Law. HKB also found a typical emigrant is 37 years old, employed, with an average salary of £33,270 per year, a university degree, English language skills, and either studied or works in the business or finance industry. The organisation says the prospective BNO visa holders provide the UK “a fresh workforce that has good qualifications, work experience and is largely self-reliant.”

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.

  • Biden's latest Cabinet picks slammed for lack of relevant experience

    President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday he'll nominate Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and will name Susan Rice his head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. And while both of the nominees have lots of Washington experience, they're receiving criticism for their lack of experience in the departments they've been named to.McDonough was a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, and was reportedly chosen for his skill in crisis management and deep experience in government operations, a source familiar with the choice tells Military Times. And while he did handle the aftermath of the Obama administration's VA wait times scandal, McDonough isn't a veteran, and wasn't known for his work in veterans issues under Obama. AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly told Military Times he was "surprised by this pick," while others were more explicit with their criticism.> I’ve met McDonough and have always been impressed by him. But there’s no world in which I would have ever envisioned him as @DeptVetAffairs Sec. For an incoming Biden administration that says representation is a priority, this pick is the ultimate opposite of that commitment.> > — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) December 10, 2020Rice was meanwhile ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Adviser under Obama. She was on Biden's vice presidential shortlist, and was also expected to be a top contender for secretary of state. But Rice has long been the target of Republican opposition, perhaps influencing Biden to pick her for a spot that doesn't require Senate confirmation. Still, the decision is surprising considering Rice has spent her career in foreign policy and doesn't have high-level experience in domestic policy roles.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • Marine found guilty of smuggling guns to Haiti in purported plot to become president

    The 34-year-old Marine flew from North Carolina to Haiti in 2019 with five handguns, three military-style rifles, ammunition and body armor in tow, prosecutors said.

  • A megachurch pastor in Florida told his parishioners not to take a COVID-19 vaccine and instead believe in 'divine immunity'

    Guillermo Maldonado, the founding pastor of Miami's King Jesus International Ministry, made false claims about COVID-19 during a sermon on Sunday.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • Wuhan citizen journalist detained for Covid reporting has 'feeding tube forcibly inserted and arms restrained'

    A former lawyer detained for more than six months due to reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been fitted with a tube so she can be force-fed after she went on hunger strike, her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, was apparently unable to pull the tube out as her arms were restrained. She was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge often used against government critics and activists in China. Zhang attempted to report the virus outbreak on social media and streaming account, and is now being held at a detention centre near Shanghai. She was formally charged with spreading false information in November. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke detailed her deteriorating condition in a blog post after visiting her. “She was wearing thick pyjamas with a girdle around the waist, her left hand pinned in front and right hand pinned behind,” he wrote. “She said she had a stomach tube inserted recently and because she wanted to pull it out, she was restrained.” “In addition to headache, dizziness and stomach pain, there was also pain in her mouth and throat. She said this may be inflammation due to the insertion of a gastric tube.” He added that she said she had expected to go to court in December, but that the appearance had been cancelled and she didn't know how she was going to survive. Zhang refused to stop the hunger strike even after her lawyer told her that her family and loved ones urged her to put an end to it. It’s not the first time that Zhang has been arrested on such charges. She was detained once in 2018 by Chinese authorities and again in 2019 for voicing support for Hong Kong activists. Zhang has denied the allegation of falsifying information, and told her lawyer that she gathered the information on the ground through interviews with Wuhan residents. Several Chinese citizen journalists were arrested and silenced after travelling to Wuhan to report on the virus outbreak and response. Chen Qiushui was among the first to be detained in January and disappeared after he broadcasted live on social media showing scenes of crowded hospitals. Li Zehua, who travelled to Wuhan, went missing in early February and was released in April. Zhang posted videos on Youtube - which is banned in China - consistently from February until her arrest in May. In one video posted in February, she explained her experience of visiting hospitals in Wuhan, and said that the number of infected patients was higher than the government figures. She also questioned the effectiveness of containing the virus at the hospitals. In another video posted in May, she recorded herself outside a major train station in Wuhan where she tried to interview travellers but hardly found any. She said the city of Wuhan was ruled by fear.

  • Exclusive: U.S. says reports of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's Tigray are 'credible'

    The United States believes reports of Eritrean military involvement in the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region are "credible," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, despite denials by both nations. The spokesperson called on any Eritrean soldiers there to pull out. Reuters was first to report on Tuesday that the U.S. government believed Eritrean soldiers had crossed into Ethiopian territory, effectively helping Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government battle a rebellious northern force.

  • Fox News anchor scolds liberal guest host who accused the panel of not bringing up the US's record COVID-19 deaths until '43 minutes into the show'

    "Keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it, because you can't see my heart," Fox News host Harris Faulkner told Marie Harf.