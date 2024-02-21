United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Chicago over alleged "bomb threat," passenger says

A commercial plane bound for Southern California was diverted Wednesday morning and made an emergency landing in Chicago after crew on board reported "a security issue."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines Flight 1533 landed safely at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 7:40 a.m. local time.

The Boeing 787-10 with 202 passengers on board departed from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport before making the unexpected landing, a United spokesperson told USA TODAY.

The airline spokesperson did not say what the security issue was but said the flight landed safely and "met local law enforcement upon arrival."

"Customers deplaned and we expect the flight to depart for Los Angeles later this afternoon," the spokesperson reported late Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Police Department told USA TODAY its officers responded to the airport to assist, but as of about 11:30 a.m. local time was awaiting word back from them regarding what exactly took place.

On a united flight from Newark to LAX — someone allegedly went into the bathroom and made a bomb threat on the bathroom window and now we’ve made an emergency landing in Chicago. We forced to leave all of our stuff on the plane and have no idea what is happening next pic.twitter.com/6P6BLLHa2l — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) February 21, 2024

FAA investigating incident

The FAA also did not elaborate on what took place and directed questions to local law enforcement.

The FAA said the incident remained under investigation.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: United flight departs Newark, makes emergency landing in Chicago