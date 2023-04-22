A United Airlines flight declared an emergency after an 'unlatched' cockpit window 'popped open' in mid-air, reports say

The incident involved a United Boeing 737-900 aircraft. Getty Images

A United Airlines flight from Connecticut to Washington DC made an emergency landing Tuesday.

A United representative said the issue was due to an "unlatched cockpit window."

In a recording, a United pilot told air traffic control that the plane's window "popped open."

A United Airlines flight was forced into an emergency landing after a cockpit window reportedly "popped open" in mid-air.

United flight UA-1274, travelling from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Washington Dulles Airport on Tuesday, was forced to change course shortly after takeoff and return to Bradley.

An airline representative told Insider that the jet had to return to the airport to "address an unlatched cockpit window. The flight landed safely, and we reaccomodated our customers on another aircraft."

FlightAware, which provides flight-tracking data, shows that the flight took off from Bradley at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but leveled off shortly after takeoff before returning to the airport. The rescheduled flight departed later that day, resulting in a delay of nearly six hours.

In a video shared on YouTube showing a reenactment of the incident using air traffic control recordings, the pilot appears to request a return to Bradley International shortly after takeoff. The video was first reported by travel site One Mile at a Time.

In the recording, wind noise can he heard, and at one point the pilot tells the air traffic controller he is unable to hear his instructions.

"We've had a window pop open after take-off," the pilot said, adding that there were 178 "souls" on board the plane.

It's not clear whether the mishap was due to human error, or a maintenance issue.

Read the original article on Business Insider