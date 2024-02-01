United Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta after 'possible engine issue' reported

A United Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Houston had to divert to Atlanta Wednesday because of a mechanical issue.

United did not go into detail on the nature of the issue. However, the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, said, “United Airlines Flight 575 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Jan. 31, after the crew reported a possible engine issue.”

According to the airline, there were 131 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737-800.

“We arranged for a different aircraft to take customers to their destination, which has since arrived in Houston,” United said in a statement shared with USA TODAY.

Days earlier, another Boeing 737-800 operated by United diverted to Denver due to a cracked windshield, according to the FAA.

Sunday’s flight had been heading from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. That plane also landed safely, and passengers were put on another aircraft to continue the trip.

The Boeing 737-800 is not the same model as the Boeing 737 Max 9s that was grounded after the Alaska Airlines incident involving a door plug separating from one such plane mid-flight.

