United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after a 'report of someone's ear being bit off'

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
united airlines flight
A Boeing 777/200 of United Airlines on July 30, 2020. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

  • A flight from Newark to Miami was diverted after police were alerted about a "disruptive" passenger.

  • The suspect bit and punched other passengers and had to be sedated with Benadryl, USA Today reported.

  • He was arrested after police found 1.5 grams of methamphetamines in his pocket, the media outlet said.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A United Airlines flight made an emergency stop after a "disruptive" man bit and punched other passengers, according to a police report seen by USA Today.

The flight from Newark to Miami had to land in Charleston, South Carolina, after a "report of someone's ear being bit off," a spokesperson for Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department told USA Today.

One passenger told police that the suspect, identified as John Yurkovich, was "agitated" after a visit to the bathroom. Yurkovich then began to "scream and thrash around," according to a police report seen by USA Today.

He then proceeded to hit a passenger with a "closed fist" and broke their glasses, the police report said.

Others tried to restrain Yurkovich but the initial victim received a deep wound to the ear during the scuffle, USA Today reported. Another passenger was punched by Yurkovich and told police that he thought his nose had been broken, the media outlet said.

Yet another traveler was injured in the incident. He told the police that he was punched in the "temporal region," according to USA Today.

A doctor on the flight tried to pacify Yurkovich by injecting him with Benadryl, the police report said.

new jersey plan biter
John Yurkovich, 45, of New Jersey faces a single count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Police apprehended Yurkovich once the plane had been taxied to the gate, USA Today reported.

His hands had been tied behind his back with zip ties and a belt when the police approached him, the media outlet said.

Yurkovich was arrested on a charge of "possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines" after police found 1.5 grams of the drug in his pocket, police said.

FBI also has other pending charges against Yurkovich, USA Today reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A QAnon supporter drove 800 miles to DC for March 4 and was 'willing to die' to realize his 'crazy stupid' plans

    Ian Alan Olson, from Wisconsin, was arrested two weeks later for attempting to shoot soldiers with a paintball gun.

  • 'People die or they leave': Putin fails in promise to repopulate Russia

    Even before the pandemic struck, Gorokhovets, a picturesque medieval church town some five hours’ drive from Moscow, was dying. As other businesses struggle, at least one sector is growing: the settlement recently saw the opening of its third funeral parlour. “People either die or they leave,” said Yulia Balandina, the manager of one of the funeral homes. Ms Balandina, pictured below, estimates that coronavirus has increased her workload by around 10 per cent. Other funerals she has arranged in recent months point to different, long-standing problems in Russia: a father, mother and daughter who died on the same day after drinking bootleg alcohol together, and depressingly regular suicides among young men. Russia’s population fell by almost 600,000 over the last year to 146 million, according to official statistics, in its sharpest decline in the past 15 years. This month, Russia reported its first fall in life expectancy since 2003. While the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for much of that fall, broader economic instability in Russia has also played a role, along with a generational echo of the disastrous drop in birth rates during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

  • U.S. government to consider proposal to free Afghan drug lord in exchange for American contractor

    U.S. government agencies are again looking at a long-standing proposal to release an Afghan drug kingpin in exchange for concessions in peace talks, which would include the release of an American held in Afghanistan.

  • Joey Badass Says Autistic Cousin Wasn't Allowed Into Disney World Without a Mask

    The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing footage of his interaction with Disney World employees, who he says ruined his family's trip.

  • Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus

    Bill and Esther Ilnisky spent nearly seven decades together as Christian ministers and missionaries, including stints in the Caribbean and Middle East before preaching for 40 years in Florida. “It is so precious, so wonderful, such a heartwarming feeling to know they went together,” Milewski said, then adding, “I miss them.” Bill Ilnisky grew up in Detroit, deciding at 16 to devote his life to God, Milewski said.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'lived enough life' by 21 to know marrying Justin Bieber was what she wanted

    The model and the musician got married in a New York City courthouse in 2018. A year later, they had a large wedding in South Carolina.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    Renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks that Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.

  • Prince William: Mental health is 'complex subject' that is 'close to my heart', duke says in Comic Relief message

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • The NCAA apologized after getting caught in a lie about the wildly different equipment provided to men's and women's basketball players

    The NCAA originally said the women's lackluster facilities could be blamed on "limited space," an excuse that was debunked by one basketball player.

  • Middle class families to benefit from inheritance tax reforms

    Hundreds of thousands of middle class families will benefit from cuts in inheritance tax red tape under reforms to be set out on ‘tax day’ this week. The move to be unveiled by the Treasury is expected to reduce dramatically the amount of paperwork many grieving families are required to fill out. It will be announced as part of a Tax Policies and Consultations Update, or tax day, on Tuesday, a series of long-term measures held over from the Budget. The Treasury will also publish updates on its consultation for an online sales tax. Summaries of the ideas from respondents including a so-called delivery tax will be made public. Other measures will include a clampdown on promoters of tax avoidance schemes and a proposal to force tax advisers to hold professional indemnity insurance. The reduction in bureaucracy is part of the Government’s long-term strategy to cut red tape and simplify taxes for people. More than 200,000 estates will no longer need to complete certain inheritance tax forms under the latest changes. Currently estates that do not need to pay inheritance tax are still required to fill in HMRC pre-probate forms. However, as part of its long-term strategy to cut red tape and simplify taxes for people, the Government is changing the rules and removing this requirement for nine out of 10 non-tax paying estates.

  • Eva Longoria’s Abs and Legs Are Insanely Toned In These New Bikini Photos

    And this bikini is 🔥🔥.

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • CNN ratings are dramatically down since Trump left office. The network lost nearly 50% of its target audience during primetime hours.

    In a post-Trump era, cable-news network CNN is struggling to keep viewers watching. There has been a decline of almost 40% in primetime viewership.

  • How ‘Owning the Libs’ Became the GOP’s Core Belief

    The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party’s way of life.

  • Doctors describe campaign of sexual violence against women fleeing fighting in Ethiopia

    Throughout much of the humanitarian crisis in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray over the last few months, access for journalists and aid agencies has been severely restricted, making it difficult to verify reports of what was happening on the ground. Now, that's changing, and a clearer picture of the violence is coming into focus. Nine doctors in Ethiopia and one in a Sudanese refugee camp told CNN that they've seen an alarming increase in sexual assault and rape cases since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in Tigray. A CNN team also spoke with several women who described being raped by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers as they fled the fighting. One doctor at a hospital said more than 200 women had been admitted for sexual violence in recent months, while many more cases have been reported in rural villages and centers for internally displaced people, which have little or no access to medical care. "The women that have been raped say that the things that they say to them when they were raping them is that they need to change their identity -- to either Amharize them or at least leave their Tigrinya status ... and that they've come there to cleanse them ... to cleanse the blood line," Dr. Tedros Tefera, who works at a refugee camp in Hamdayet, Sudan, told CNN. "Practically this has been a genocide." BBC also provided a deeper look at what's happening in Tigray, detailing a growing crisis in Shire, a city of 170,000 which has seen a huge influx of people seeking refuge from the fighting. Per BBC, aid agencies estimate that around 200,000 people are living in Shire's makeshift camps. Read more at CNN and BBC. More stories from theweek.comSusan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' herMatthew McConaughey for governor?5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat

  • With LeBron out indefinitely, which team will step up at the NBA trade deadline?

    He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?

  • Terrible things tourists have done at Disney parks

    From a horrible YouTube stunt gone wrong to a person who dumped ashes on a ride, here are stories of tourists behaving badly at Disney Parks.

  • Filipino troops kill rebel commander, rescue last hostage

    Philippine troops killed an Abu Sayyaf rebel commander blamed for years of ransom kidnappings and on Sunday rescued the last of his four Indonesian captives, the military said. Marines wounded Amajan Sahidjuan in a gunbattle Saturday night and he later died from loss of blood on Kalupag Island in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi. Two other militants managed to flee and dragged along the last of four Indonesian hostages but troops finally rescued him on Sunday, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said.