United Airlines flight lands safely after losing chunks of engine

A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to Denver after an engine caught fire and large pieces of it fell off. Debris from the engine fell onto several neighborhoods, but no injuries were immediately reported.

    A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after suffering a right engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground. The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered the engine failure soon after takeoff, the airline said. Images posted by police in Broomfield, Colorado appeared to show plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be other parts on a turf field.

    Debris from a US passenger jet fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing on Saturday, with one very large piece narrowly missing a home. The United Airlines flight was bound for Honolulu when it suffered a right engine failure shortly after take off from Denver International Airport. Large pieces of debris could be seen falling from the sky in Broomfield, a suburb north of Denver, before the aircraft was able to return safely to the airport. Remarkably, nobody aboard or on the ground was reported injured, Broomfield Police Department said. Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris from the Boeing 777-200 leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles north of Denver.

  • Plane Debris Rains Down on Dutch Town After Engine Catches Fire

    Debris from a passing Boeing 747 airplane plummeted onto the Dutch town of Meerssen, close to Maastricht, on February 20, after one of the plane’s engines caught fire, officials said.The public safety authority for the South Limburg region said two people were injured, including one who was taken to hospital, and several cars and houses were damaged by metal parts that fell from the cargo plane.This footage shows emergency services who responded to the scene on Sint Josephstraat in Meersen, where multiple parts were found, including one that landed on the roof of a car.The airplane had just departed Maastricht Aachen Airport when the engine trouble occurred, but continued to Liege where it landed safely, officials said.Police asked that residents not move any debris, so that authorities can carry out accurate damage assessments.According to the local news photographer who shot this footage, and the 1Limburg news site, a child was injured when he picked up a piece of hot debris and was burned. Credit: Wat is Loos in Mestreech? via Storyful

    Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

  • Plane Trails Smoke as Debris Plummets Onto Dutch Town

    Debris from a passing Boeing 747 cargo airplane plummeted onto the Dutch town of Meerssen, close to Maastricht, on February 20 after one of the plane’s engines caught fire, officials said.This footage shows the plane trailing smoke as it flew over Meerssen.Multiple parts of the plane were found in the vicinity of Sint Josephstraat, a residential street in Meersen, including a piece of metal lodged in the roof of a car.The public safety authority for the South Limburg region said two people were injured, including one who was taken to hospital, and several cars and houses were damaged by falling parts.The airplane had just departed Maastricht Aachen Airport when the engine trouble occurred, but continued to Liege where it landed safely, officials said.Police asked that residents not move any debris, so that authorities can carry out accurate damage assessments.According to the local media, a child was injured when he picked up a piece of hot debris and was burned. Credit: Robin Eygelshoven via Storyful

