A United Airlines flight from Scotland to New York was canceled after 2 pilots were arrested on suspicion of drinking before they were meant to fly

The police in Scotland on Saturday arrested two United Airlines pilots suspected of being drunk less than two hours before they were meant to fly from Glasgow to Newark Liberty International Airport, the BBC and Scotland's Herald newspaper reported.

Officers arrested the two pilots, aged 45 and 61, around 7:35 a.m. local time. The flight was at 9 a.m.

United Airlines canceled the flight and rerouted passengers on other airlines, an airport spokesman told The Herald.

The pilots face up to two years in prison.

United Airlines canceled a flight from Scotland to New York on Saturday after two pilots were arrested on suspicion of being drunk.

The police in Scotland were called to Glasgow Airport at 7:35 a.m. local time and took a 45-year-old man and a 61-year-old man into custody, the BBC reported.

They had failed a breathalyzer test, the BBC and Scotland's Herald newspaper reported.

The pair, who were not named, were due to pilot Flight 162 to Newark Liberty International Airport at 9 a.m.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman told The Herald that United canceled the flight shortly after the arrests and rerouted the passengers on other airlines.

Officers have since charged the pair under the UK's Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, The Herald reported.

The pilots face up to two years in prison. They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

United said in a statement to the BBC: "We hold all of our employees to the highest standards and have a strict, no tolerance policy for alcohol. These pilots were immediately removed from service and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.

"At this time, we are working to get our customers back on their journey as soon as possible."

