United Airlines to Hold Webcast of Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will hold a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 22, at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its second-quarter earnings release and third-quarter investor update after market close on Tuesday, July 21.

The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.

