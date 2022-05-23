United Airlines to investigate viral video of worker punching a passenger

An unlikely brawl broke out between a passenger travelling through a New Jersey airport and a United Airlines worker recently, all of which was captured in a shocking video.

TMZ first reported on the incident involving what appears to be a disgruntled traveller at the Newark International Airport and an airline worker at the check-in desk.

The video obtained by the news agency shows the altercation between the pair starting in what appears to be the middle of the fight as the onlooker filming the chaotic scene captures the man in the black sweater shouting something that sounds like, “you pushed me”, after which the airlines worker approaches him and slaps him across the face.

In the background, you can hear one person repeatedly shouting out of frame, “please stop”. After the airline employee lands his first strike on the passenger’s face, the traveller then shouts back, “did you see that?” before he then hits back at the worker.

The passenger then proceeds to lay into the airline worker, to the point that the employee is shoved over the check-in desk and lands on his back on the conveyor belt.

The employee then struggles to his feet and appears a bit off-balance as he begins to walk back toward the man who’d struck him, with a smear of blood running down the side of his face.

At this point, the passenger sees the employee coming back toward him and shouts out, “oh you want some more?”.

The man in the black sweater can then be heard saying that the United Airlines worker “works at the airport and he assaulted me” before the video cuts out.

A United Airlines employee and passenger at the Newark International Airport got into a physical altercation caught on camera (Twitter/Screengrab video)

In a statement released to The Daily Mail, United Airlines said they would be investigating the altercation between the employee and the passenger.

Story continues

A United Airlines worker and a passenger got into a fist fight at Newark International Airport, leading to the employee getting knocked over the check-in desk and onto the conveyor belt. (Twitter/screengrab)

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” the statement to the news outlet read.

The Independent has reached out to both the Port Authority Police and United Airlines for comment on the video.

TMZ reported they’d received confirmation from law enforcement in the region that the passenger had been arrested following the altercation.