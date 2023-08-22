United Airlines pilot filmed chopping at parking gate with ax had hit a ‘breaking point,’ he told deputies

Michael Bartiromo
·1 min read
6

(NEXSTAR) – A pilot with United Airlines is currently on leave after footage of him chopping at a parking lot gate with an ax went viral last week.

Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, allegedly gave the gate a series of whacks after hitting his “breaking point” while waiting to exit an employee parking area at the Denver International Airport, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a report shared with the Associated Press.

Jones told deputies he became upset after seeing multiple cars backed up behind all three of the lot’s exit lanes, the AP reported.

Which airlines are most likely to bump you?

The incident, which took place August 2, was captured in footage obtained by Nexstar’s KDVR. In the video clip, a man dressed in a pilot’s uniform can be seen repeatedly chopping at the gate with an ax. It only breaks and falls to the ground after rising to let a truck pass through.

The man then moves out of the lanes of traffic and appears to walk back into the parking lot.

The man told deputies he had hit a “breaking point” after cars became backed up in all three exit lanes. (Denver International Airport)
The man told deputies he had hit a “breaking point” after cars became backed up in all three exit lanes. (Denver International Airport)

Afterward, an employee of the parking lot reportedly confronted Jones and took the ax during a “scuffle,” the AP reported.

Jones was apprehended by Denver police shortly afterward and charged with criminal mischief, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

In a statement shared with Nexstar, United Airlines said Jones has been “removed from the schedule and is on leave” while the airline investigates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Recommended Stories

  • The Game Awards 2023 will stream live on December 7th

    The 10th annual show is scheduled to stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7th, 2023.

  • Stocks mixed, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today

    Stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a tech rally on Monday reversed some of the lackadaisical trading we've seen so far in August.

  • Watch India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live

    Chandrayaan-3, India's latest mission to the moon, is set to undertake its key final stage today as the unmanned spacecraft attempts a soft landing on the lunar surface — 40 days after its launch from the southern part of the South Asian nation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will livestream the launch that will begin at 4:50am PT on August 23 (5:20pm IST), over half an hour before the targeted landing time of 5:34am PT (6:04pm IST). On Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that the mission was on schedule and said the systems were undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing continued.

  • Grieving widow sues Tesla over deadly Model 3 crash and explosion

    A grieving widow is suing Tesla after her husband's 2020 Model 3 crashed and exploded, causing a fire that resulted in his death. The plaintiff, Jiyoung Yoon, claims Tesla played a role in designing, manufacturing, distributing and selling her husband's car in its "defective and unreasonably dangerous condition," which ultimately caused his death, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. Jyung Woo Hahn, 46, was driving his Tesla on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, on March 12, 2022 when the vehicle malfunctioned and collided with a tree and immediately burst into flames.

  • Netflix announces interactive story game for ‘Love is Blind’ fans

    Netflix just announced a new mobile game that many “Love is Blind” fans will want to know about. Netflix Stories is an upcoming interactive fiction story game designed to let viewers experience the worlds and characters from popular Netflix films and series. The first game launching on the app is Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, which is meant to give players an idea of what it’s like to be wrapped up in a social experiment where singles try to find love before seeing what the other person looks like.

  • Netflix says its DVD-by-mail customers get to keep their final shipment of discs

    Netflix has one final surprise for customers of its 25-year-old DVD-by-mail business (yes, it still exists!) ahead of its September 29th shutdown. Earlier this month, the company had offered its remaining customers the chance to receive up to 10 extra discs in their final shipment to have one last binge-fest before the service finally closed. Customers who opted in before August 29 would receive a selection of random extra discs from their queues.

  • Ivanti warns customers another zero-day is under active attack

    U.S. software giant Ivanti has scrambled to patch another zero-day vulnerability under active attack. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-38035 with a vulnerability severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, affects the software company’s Sentry product. Ivanti Sentry (formerly MobileIron Sentry) is a mobile gateway designed to manage, encrypt and secure network traffic between employee devices and a company's back-end systems.

  • Spanish government official calls for Rubiales' resignation after soccer federation president kissed player

    A high-ranking Spanish government official called Rubiales' unsolicited kiss "an intolerable example of the machismo that women continue to endure."

  • AI company Hypergiant Industries snapped up by PE firm Trive Capital

    Private equity firm Trive Capital has acquired Hypergiant Industries, in a deal that will furnish the Texas-based AI company with capital to “build even faster,” Hypergiant CEO Mike Betzer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Hypergiant’s core product is called CommandCenter, a geospatial data visualization platform designed to inform real-time decision-making.

  • The best mobile microphones for 2023

    Here’s a list of the best mobile microphones you can buy, plus how to pick the best one for your needs.

  • Meta confirms AI 'off-switch' incoming to Facebook, Instagram in Europe

    Meta has confirmed that non-personalized content feeds are incoming on Facebook and Instagram in the European Union ahead of the August 25 deadline for compliance with the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Meta's move follows a similar announcement by TikTok earlier this month. The DSA requires larger platforms and search engines (so-called VLOPs and VLOSE) to provide users in the region with the ability to switch off AI-driven "personalization" -- a feature which selects and displays content based on tracking and profiling individual users.

  • Cerby lands $17M to manage access to 'nonstandard' enterprise apps

    Bel Lepe, a former Google software engineer, tells me that it always seemed risky to him that there were apps business users needed and used, but that IT and security teams were unwilling to approve them because of their lack of support for identity standards. "Security tools have traditionally been built with only security and IT users in mind, but many apps that businesses depend on don’t support security standards," Lepe said in an email interview. Lepe tried to simply live with the problem as his career took him through various startups and organizations.

  • ‘Everything I did felt weird and different’: TikToker documents her year of ‘sober firsts’

    "When I got sober, everything I did felt weird and different, even though they were things I had done daily for years."

  • Best streaming devices of 2023

    Cancel cable and save money — these streaming wizards let you enjoy Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more.

  • The prettiest metallic carry-on is 20% off on Amazon and will make you look like a first-class flyer

    Snag it while it's less than $65.

  • Rode's Wireless Pro mic kit lets you forget about 'clipped' audio

    The Wireless Pro from Rode includes a lot of user-requested features -- from a charging case to 32-bit float audio. But at $399 it comes at premium.

  • Which would you take home? These are the rarest rare cars in the world

    Photo galleries of the cars shown at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

  • Webb Space Telescope captures the Ring Nebula in mesmerizing detail

    The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured extraordinarily detailed images published today of the Ring Nebula. The gaseous cloud, also called M57 and NGC 6720, contains 20,000 dense globules rich in molecular hydrogen. It sits about 2,500 light years away from Earth.

  • If you’re into crime dramas, you’ll love playing this new murder mystery game at home

    You could use it to host your own murder mystery party.

  • These $22 packing cubes are how I get away with only bringing a carry-on bag on every trip

    It's my favorite travel hack.