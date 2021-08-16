United Airlines rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines said late Sunday it is rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.

"Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace," a United spokeswoman said in a statement.

The changes impacts several of United's U.S. to India flights. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

