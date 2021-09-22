United Airlines says 97% of U.S. employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19

United Airlines said Wednesday that over 97% of its U.S.-based employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a company memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: United announced in August that it would require its 67,000 U.S.-based employees to get vaccinated by Sept. 27 or face termination. It's one of several airlines that set vaccine requirements even before President Biden issued his own vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 workers.

"Vaccine requirements work," the airline wrote to employees in the memo.

The figure does not include the "small number" of employees claiming medical or religious exemptions, which the airline did not specify.

What's next: United said it will begin proceedings to fire unvaccinated employees as early as next Tuesday.

Employees who unsuccessfully applied for an exemption will have five weeks following their rejection to get the vaccine.

