United Airlines says almost all its workers are vaccinated

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
A United Airlines flight attendant.
A United Airlines flight attendant. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

United Airlines gave its U.S.-based employees until Sept. 28 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly everyone complied, the company announced on Tuesday.

Out of roughly 67,000 United workers, less than 3 percent applied for health or religious exemptions. About 1 percent declined to get vaccinated, and United is now in the process of terminating those 593 employees.

In a memo to employees, United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart called this "a historic achievement for our airline and our employees as well as for the customers and communities we serve. Our rationale for requiring the vaccine for all United's U.S.-based employees was simple — to keep our people safe — and the truth is this: Everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated, and vaccine requirements work."

United was the first U.S. carrier to make vaccines a requirement for employees. Hawaiian Airlines is giving its workforce until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated, while Frontier Airlines says its employees who aren't vaccinated by Oct. 1 must regularly show proof of a negative coronavirus test. Delta Air Lines has encouraged its workers to get vaccinated, and those who elect not to get the vaccine will have to pay a monthly $200 health insurance surcharge starting Nov. 1.

You may also like

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman almost make it through an interview without residual awkwardness from dating miss

Democrats are governing like Republicans

How America's shredding of international law enabled the Tigray crisis

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Des Moines police say speed contributed to fatal four-vehicle crash

    The Des Moines Police Department on Tuesday said they believe they know the cause of a crash that killed one man and injured a woman Monday evening.

  • United Airlines: Nearly 99% of employees have been vaccinated ahead of deadline

    United Airlines: Nearly 99% of employees have been vaccinated ahead of deadline

  • United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID Vaccine

    A Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline's vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion.

  • Ford asks U.S. salaried employees to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday became the second Detroit automaker to ask U.S. salaried employees to reveal their vaccination status against COVID-19 in a bid to comply with wider federal guidelines. Ford said salaried employees were required to submit their vaccination status against COVID-19 by Oct. 8 but the process was voluntary for its hourly employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The automaker's move comes as the Biden administration pursues sweeping measures to increase vaccination coverage in the United States, while pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

  • United Airlines to dismiss 593 workers who refused vaccines

    United Airlines will dismiss nearly 600 employees who refused to comply with a requirement to be vaccinated for Covid-19, company officials said Tuesday.

  • COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect for New York health care workers

    New York is bracing for a shortage of health care workers as the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect. The vast majority of hospital staffers are vaccinated, but those who refuse could lose their jobs. Michael Hill, a reporter for the Associated Press, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the potential impact.

  • Woman heartbroken over her mom’s ‘unfair’ wedding proposal request

    A woman can't believe her mother asked for a family heirloom back. She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum to weigh in. Her mother had emerald earrings instead of an engagement ring. She gave one of the emeralds to the poster. "She lost one of them at one point and was devastated, so my dad got her an identical pair,” she wrote. “For my bat mitzvah, they took the single earring from the original pair and made a necklace with it,” she continued . But things took a turn when her mom expected her to give the necklace to her brother when he proposed to his girlfriend. Reddit users thought the poster should keep the necklace

  • Costco is renting 3 container ships and 'several thousand containers' to shield itself from supply-chain delays and rising costs

    Retailers across the US are facing delays, shortages, and rising costs because of an ongoing breakdown in the shipping supply chain.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • COTI mints new Cardano stablecoin called Djed

    COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • Tech companies keep asking employees to take pay cuts to work remotely, but workers are rejecting the idea they should be paid differently based on where they live

    Tech workers don't buy location-based compensation, and most say they won't take a pay cut. The industry is redefining how they should be paid.

  • How Much Work Are You Really Supposed to Do at Work?

    Most offices have eight-hour workdays—how many of those hours are we really supposed to be working? We asked a productivity expert, a psychologist, a labor journalist, and a boss.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • Fidelity bringing another 1,500 new jobs to Research Triangle Park

    Looking for a job? Thousands of new jobs are soon coming to RTP.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank, and includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."

  • GM reminds workers to report vaccination status or risk bonus money

    General Motors warned that salaried workers who have not reported their coronavirus vaccination status by this Friday, October 1, will receive a letter of safety violation. Employees who choose not to reveal whether they're vaccinated will also risk a financial penalty. "Continued non-compliance will result in a second safety letter violation and a reduction of the performance bonus," General Motors spokeswoman Maria Raynal told The Detroit Free Press.

  • Chinese tech firm accused of human rights violations sidesteps sanctions

    A tweak to U.S. export restrictions is letting a prominent Chinese tech company sidestep measures designed to punish the firm over its alleged involvement in the repression of Muslims within the country, records show.Why it matters: The artificial intelligence company SenseTime's strategy to bypass those measures shows how companies deemed national security risks — or accused of complicity in human rights abuses — can bypass U.S. restrictions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.