United Airlines will suspend service at New York's JFK airport

STORY: Missiles slammed into a car market in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday (September 30), hitting a convoy of civilian vehicles and leaving bloodied bodies strewn across the ground.At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded in the attack local officials blamed on Russia.The convoy had been preparing to leave Ukrainian territory to visit relatives and deliver supplies in an area controlled by Russia, witnesses and Ukrainian officials said.The head of the explosive disposal unit of the Zaporizhzhia police department said the market was hit by three S300 missiles.Bodies lay on the ground or still in vehicles at the scene as police and emergency workers arrived. Vehicles were packed with the occupants' belongings, blankets and suitcases.A missile had left a crater in the ground near two lines of vehicles. The impact peppered the cars and vans with shrapnel and left windows blown out.Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians, though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.