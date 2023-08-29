United Arab Emirates report highest temperature of the year

Engadget

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise today, the business-focused subscription it teased in April. The company says it won’t train its AI models on any business data or conversations. “Our models don’t learn from your usage,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post about the enterprise features. In addition, the new plan encrypts business chats (in transit and at rest) and is SOC 2 compliant. OpenAI says companies including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC and Zapier have already tested ChatGPT Enterprise.