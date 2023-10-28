United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Deal With Stellantis as Strike Continues

The United Autoworkers Union has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep and Ram. Sources familiar with the deal said the agreed terms were similar to the union’s recent deal with Ford on Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press, which included a pay rise for UAW workers and the potential for cost-of-living adjustments if inflation rises. The tentative deal will need to be approved by UAW members. News of the agreement puts pressure on General Motors (GM), the only company left who had not yet made a deal with the union. UAW workers at GM have been on strike for 43 days.

Read more at The Daily Beast.