United Auto Workers sign deal ratifying new contract. What it means for GM Arlington

Two weeks after United Auto Workers’ historic strike ended against the Big Three auto manufacturers — GM, Ford and Stellantis — union members voted to approve a new contract with General Motors on Thursday.

GM was the first company to secure a ratified deal after more than 5,000 workers walked off the job at GM Arlington for a week in October.

The contract passed by a slim majority of 54.7% of about 36,000 workers, according to the union’s website.

Voting for ratification of a contract with Ford is expected to go through Saturday, and voting with Stellantis is expected to go through Tuesday.

“The result is one of the most stunning contract victories since the sit down strikes in the 1930s,” UAW president Shawn Fain said on social media last month. “We were relentless in our fight to win a record contract, and that is exactly what we accomplished.”

The deal between the UAW and GM involves a 25% general pay increase and adjustments for cost of living. Over the four years and eight months the contract spans, wages would increase 30%.

“This will be the most lucrative contract for salaried GM workers in their history,” Fain said last month.

“GM is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW that reflects the contributions of the team while enabling us to continue to invest in our future and provide good jobs in the U.S.,” GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement last month. “We are looking forward to having everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products for our customers, and winning as one team.”

GM assembles many of its best-selling vehicles in Arlington, including Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

This was the first time UAW had targeted all of the Big Three manufacturers in one strike. Previously, UAW would target one company and call for a strike at all of the company’s plants.

Experts estimated this year’s UAW strike cost the auto industry about $9.3 billion before GM Arlington walked out.

The North Texas GM facility has significantly contributed to Arlington’s economy since the plant opened in the 1950s. The company announced a $500 million investment at GM Arlington in June for the plant to maintain existing jobs as it gears up for the next cycle of SUV production.

More than 34,000 vehicles rolled out of GM Arlington in March, setting a record for the number of cars ever produced in one month across the plant’s 70-year history in North Texas.

GM Arlington is the third largest employer in Tarrant County. It is also the top industrial taxpayer in the county as of 2022.