United Auto Workers Strike Expands At General Motors And Stellantis

The president of the United Auto Workers union called on members to strike at dozens of facilities run by General Motors and Jeep parent company Stellantis on Friday as the unprecedented work stoppage moved into its second week.

Shawn Fain, the UAW president, told workers in a Facebook Live broadcast that Ford had made good progress in talks for a new four-year deal.

“At GM and Stellantis, it’s a different story,” Fain said.

Given what he considered those companies’ hard line at the bargaining table, the union leader said workers would walk out at 38 parts distribution facilities at noon Friday if the union doesn’t reach new agreements.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.