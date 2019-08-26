Do You Like United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to United Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UBCP), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. United Bancorp has a price to earnings ratio of 11.93, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $11.93 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for United Bancorp:

P/E of 11.93 = $11.3 ÷ $0.95 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does United Bancorp Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that United Bancorp has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the banks industry average (12.1).

United Bancorp's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if United Bancorp actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

United Bancorp increased earnings per share by an impressive 21% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 10%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does United Bancorp's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

United Bancorp has net debt worth 20% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On United Bancorp's P/E Ratio

United Bancorp trades on a P/E ratio of 11.9, which is below the US market average of 17. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.