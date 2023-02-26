United Bancorp's (NASDAQ:UBCP) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.3125

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of March to $0.3125. This takes the dividend yield to 5.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

United Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

United Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but United Bancorp's payout ratio of 49% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.7%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 39% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.56 total annually to $0.79. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. United Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

United Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for United Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

