United Bancorp's (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

United Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UBCP) dividend will be increasing to US$0.15 on 17th of June. This makes the dividend yield 4.5%, which is above the industry average.

United Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, United Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 54%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.56 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.1% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. United Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like United Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for United Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

