United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 29th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of September.

United Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, United Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of $18.71. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. United Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGM:UBOH Historical Dividend Yield, August 24th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, United Bancshares's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. United Bancshares has seen its dividend decline 1.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is United Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, United Bancshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

