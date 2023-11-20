United Cajun Navy announces debris from Carol Ann located off coast of St. Augustine

The United Cajun Navy has issued a statement revealing that debris from the missing Carol Ann boat has been located off the coast of St. Augustine. The organization is urging the public to join in the search effort.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The debris, including a fish box and buoy balls, was confirmed by the boat’s owner and found around 16 miles off the coast of St. Augustine at coordinates 30 degrees north and 81 degrees west.

Action News Jax previously reported on the disappearance of the Carol Ann, which occurred on October 20 while the boat was fishing 80 miles off the coast of Brunswick Georgia.

The missing vessel had three local men on board: Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway.

The United Cajun Navy, a non-profit organization, has been actively involved in the search efforts after the Coast Guard concluded its search. The parents of the missing fishermen enlisted the services of the United Cajun Navy and a private pilot to continue the search for their loved ones.

Action News Jax is working to gather more information and verify the details of the reported debris discovery.

This remains an ongoing story, and updates will be provided as additional details emerge.

READ: Coast Guard searching for 31-foot fishing boat that went missing off the Georgia Coast

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.