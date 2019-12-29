United, Delta, and American Airlines flight attendants reveal their favorite plane to fly on

Airbus

Flight attendants develop a more comprehensive and detailed knowledge of aircraft models than the average passenger due to their training and the amount of time they spend flying.

Seven flight attendants told Business Insider what their favorite plane is and why. They work for airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. (Six of them asked for anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from their employer.)

Here's what the flight attendants said.

Airbus A321

"I love my Airbus 321 because it's the biggest, you have the most room," a Spirit Airlines flight attendant said. "You have the most passengers to deal with and the more passengers you have to deal with, usually the quicker the flight goes by. And then you also have the most crew members, so you have more people to talk to, more interactions, and that just makes it more fun for me personally."

Airbus A319

A Delta Air Lines flight attendant said her favorite plane is the Airbus 319 because it's small — which means there are fewer passengers to serve — and has been refurbished by Delta in recent years with amenities like TVs and power outlets.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

"It's a beautiful airplane and it's really nice to work because there's two aisles, the galleys are big enough, and you have everything you need," a United Airlines flight attendant said.

Airbus A320

A Delta Air Lines flight attendant said the Airbus A320 looks nice, has a good amount of interior space, has newer technology, and is easy for passengers to board and exit.

Embraer E175