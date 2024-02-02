United Family plans new Albertsons Market location in Lovington, New Mexico

Feb. 1—LOVINGTON, N.M. — The United Family plans to build its newest Albertsons Market location in Lovington, New Mexico. Located at the southwest corner of Highway 82 and North Main Street, the store is slated for a 2025 grand opening, a Thursday news release said.

In addition to the main grocery store, the company will build a fuel and convenience store under the banner Albertsons Market Express.

"We are so excited to be joining the community of Lovington," Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said in the release. "I want to thank the City of Lovington and the Lovington Economic Development Corporation for their support in this endeavor. We look forward to welcoming the community as our guests in 2025."

More information will be released as progress on the site gets underway.