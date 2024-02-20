The United Family set to host Discovery Showcase to connect with local & regional product vendors

Feb. 19—LUBBOCK — The United Family is set to hold its first-ever Discovery Showcase, an event to connect the company with local and regional vendors interested in doing business.

Since its inception, The United Family has always supported the local economy by sourcing local products and encouraging team members to give back to their communities. The United Family sources suppliers that best match their needs, regardless of size or classification.

By developing relationships with diverse suppliers, The United Family can offer a broader assortment of products at prices their guests can afford.

"United Supermarkets has always been deeply rooted in our local communities and partners with local suppliers to bring Texas and New Mexico flavors to our guests," said Tony Crumpton, CMO of The United Family. "We're proud of our local legacy and continue to support fantastic local partnerships."

The event itself will be composed of meetings, breakouts, and a supplier expo to help businesses scale into retail, where the most standout suppliers may have the opportunity to sell their products in a United Family store.

Interested businesses can submit an online application for the Discovery Showcase from February 19 through March 4. The United Family will evaluate applications based on product fit and product readiness for the market across all departments. The United Family will choose select participants to attend the in-person event in Lubbock, Texas for vendors to pitch their products directly to the business team on May 8.

Sponsors of the event include Acosta Brokerage, Gameday Productions/Everyday Heroes, RD Thomas Advertising, Slate Group, Statewide Distributors (NM), and Four Star Demo Service. Some successful local/regional partners include Lancaster Brothers, Kylitos Salsa, and Vollemans Milk.