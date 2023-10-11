United Federal Credit Union to open downtown Battle Creek branch in 2024

BATTLE CREEK — Downtown Battle Creek will have a new banking option come next year.

United Federal Credit Union has announced it will open its first full-service branch in Calhoun County in early 2024 inside The Milton, the 85-unit apartment skyrise at 25 W. Michigan Ave. The branch will occupy 2,900 square feet of space and house seven full-time staff, including tellers, mortgage loan officers and commercial lenders.

Construction of the new branch will begin later this fall with an expected opening date in the first half of 2024.

“Our growth and expansion into the Battle Creek community is a testament to United’s commitment and dedication to helping more people in this growing area," United Federal President and CEO Terry O’Rourke said in a news release. "We are ready to work with our new members and local businesses to achieve their financial goals through outstanding products and services, as well as with our team of experts who take the complexity out of banking.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Milton opened in 1931 as the home of Old Merchants National Bank & Trust Company. After being vacant for more than a decade, the building underwent a $38 million renovation and reopened in 2020. Today, the 19-story building is home to 85 apartments and 32,000 square feet of commercial space along Michigan Avenue.

“We are extremely excited to welcome such a strong and strategic financial partner to Battle Creek," Battle Creek Unlimited President and CEO Joe Sobieralski said. "United Federal Credit Union has demonstrated time and time again their willingness to help BCU continue its redevelopment efforts. We are thankful for their investment in downtown and their desire to partner with the Battle Creek community.”

In recent years, UFCU has taken on the role of senior lender on several major community development projects in Battle Creek, totaling roughly $25 Million in commercial loans. These projects include the renovation of the DoubleTree Hotel (the former McCamly Hotel), Restore 269’s redevelopment of the Anson Hotel and the refinancing of The Milton. Along the way, UFCU has also partnered with local financial institutions like Kellogg Community Credit Union and Blue Ox to bring these projects to fruition.

“Our strength comes from knowing our members better than anyone and from rolling up our sleeves with community partners like Battle Creek Unlimited to make the biggest impact possible for all," O’Rourke said.

For more information about UFCU, visit unitedfcu.com.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: United Federal Credit Union to open Battle Creek branch in 2024