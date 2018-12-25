Should United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Over the past 10 years United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The stock currently pays out a dividend yield of 3.4%, and has a market cap of US$718m. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at United Financial Bancorp in more detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does United Financial Bancorp fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 42% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 36% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 3.4%. However, EPS should increase to $1.29, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. In the case of UBNK it has increased its DPS from $0.13 to $0.48 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Compared to its peers, United Financial Bancorp generates a yield of 3.4%, which is on the low-side for Mortgage stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank United Financial Bancorp as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three essential aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for UBNK’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for UBNK’s outlook. Valuation: What is UBNK worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether UBNK is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned.




