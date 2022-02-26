United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.15 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase United Fire Group's shares before the 3rd of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, United Fire Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of $27.9. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether United Fire Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. United Fire Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see United Fire Group's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. United Fire Group's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid United Fire Group? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating United Fire Group more closely.

In light of that, while United Fire Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with United Fire Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

