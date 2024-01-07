United flight cancellations continue after midair window blowout
United and Alaska airlines are canceling more flights nationwide until all Boeing 737 Max 9 jets are inspected.
An Alaska Airlines flight heading from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California had to make an emergency landing Friday night when a piece of the Boeing 737 Max 9's cabin blew out at around 16,000 feet. There were no major injuries. The FAA has now grounded about 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for safety inspections.
While micromobility companies around the globe have been in limbo and hitting snags like bankruptcy, shutdown and layoffs, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator called Gbike is gearing up to go public on the Korean stock market and is reviewing acquisition targets. In an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, Walter Yoon, CEO and founder of Gbike, said the startup is currently in talks for acquisitions in the micromobility industry to increase its market share before its planned initial public offering, aiming for early 2025. The startup recently closed its Series C, around $9.1 million, equivalent to 11.9 billion KRW, in the form of a convertible note, which brings its total raised to $21 million since its inception in 2017.
