This United flight from Florida was just about to take off. Then came the pepper spray

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read

A United Airlines flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport ran into some trouble Monday afternoon, but it had nothing to do with mechanical issues or lack of face masks.

A passenger on the plane from Fort Myers to Newark International accidentally discharged a can of pepper spray from his keychain shortly before takeoff, Fox 4 Now first reported.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said in a statement that the flight returned to the gate to let off anyone in distress. It took off to its destination a little over an hour later.

‘OK, you’re done’: Watch a woman get kicked off Frontier Airlines flight for no mask

“On Monday, United Flight 1061 from Fort Myers, Florida to Newark, NJ returned to the gate due to a disruptive incident involving a customer prior to take off. Soon after, the flight safely departed for Newark.”

Pepper spray, a self-defense tool which can cause coughing, shortness of breath, a burning throat and gagging, is legal to store in your checked-in baggage, but not in carry-on.

The TSA told Fox 4 that agents had missed the can, considered a hazardous material, during the passenger’s check-in process.

A Frontier Airlines passenger who complained about coughing was told to ‘drive’ instead

“One 4 fl. oz. (118 ml) container of mace or pepper spray is permitted in checked baggage provided it is equipped with a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge. Self-defense sprays containing more than 2 percent by mass of tear gas are prohibited in checked baggage,” the agency says on its website.

It remains unclear whether the passenger with the noxious spray faced any charges.

