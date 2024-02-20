United flight from San Francisco to Boston is diverted to Denver due to a wing issue

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston was diverted to Denver on Monday after experiencing an issue with one of its wings, the airline confirmed Tuesday.

“United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft,” a United spokesperson said in an email Tuesday. “The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston.”

There were 165 passengers on board the Boeing 757-200 aircraft when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported.

The plane landed in Denver at 5:15 p.m. local time on Monday and was scheduled to arrive at Boston Logan International Airport early Tuesday morning.

No further details were released.

