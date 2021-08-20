United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.9%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study United-Guardian's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for United-Guardian is:

36% = US$3.9m ÷ US$11m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.36 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

United-Guardian's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that United-Guardian has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 7.3% net income growth seen by United-Guardian over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that United-Guardian's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 26% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is United-Guardian fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is United-Guardian Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

United-Guardian has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 107% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings respectably, as we saw above. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for United-Guardian.

Moreover, United-Guardian is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, it does look like United-Guardian has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, probably due to its high returns. However, it does reinvest little to almost none of its profits, so we wonder what effect this could have on its future growth prospects. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of United-Guardian's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

