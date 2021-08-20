United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.9%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study United-Guardian's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for United-Guardian

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for United-Guardian is:

36% = US$3.9m ÷ US$11m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.36 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

United-Guardian's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that United-Guardian has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 7.3% net income growth seen by United-Guardian over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that United-Guardian's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 26% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is United-Guardian fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is United-Guardian Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

United-Guardian has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 107% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings respectably, as we saw above. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for United-Guardian.

Moreover, United-Guardian is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, it does look like United-Guardian has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, probably due to its high returns. However, it does reinvest little to almost none of its profits, so we wonder what effect this could have on its future growth prospects. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of United-Guardian's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Must-Buys Right Now

    Wall Street has entered a troublesome stretch and an array of factors are impacting the market. Thus, it's wise to invest in dividend players like Vector Group (VGR) & Redwood Trust (RWT) now.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • This Is the Only Chinese Stock I Would Buy Right Now

    111 (NASDAQ: YI) is a severely undervalued telepharmacy that is rapidly expanding across all of China. It is quite obvious investors are heavily discounting its potential as part of a broad sell-off in Chinese stocks due to fears of regulatory crackdowns. 111 is currently the biggest telepharmacy in China, surpassing both Alibaba Group Holding subsidiary Ali Health and JD.com's JD Health International.

  • Zambia Election Euphoria Fuels Kwacha’s World-Beating Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s kwacha extended its gains versus the dollar, making it the world’s best-performing currency since Hakainde Hichilema was announced the winner of the Aug. 12 presidential vote. The kwacha has appreciated by 7.8% this week to 17.92 per dollar, the best performance out of more than 140 currencies tracked by Bloomberg globally and on track for the strongest close since May 2020. The southern African nation’s $1 billion Eurobonds due 2024 advanced for a fourth straight day to

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.