United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) insiders are undoubtedly delighted they bought last year with gains to date at US$543k

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 18% decline in the stock price. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$648k is now worth US$1.2m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for United Insurance Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Insurance Holdings

The Independent Director Michael Hogan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$157k worth of shares at a price of US$1.57 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$1.68. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 708.81k shares for US$648k. But insiders sold 35.00k shares worth US$18k. In total, United Insurance Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$0.91. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

United Insurance Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Story continues

Insiders At United Insurance Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at United Insurance Holdings. In fact, six insiders bought US$254k worth of shares. On the other hand, Independent Director Sherrill Hudson netted US$18k by selling. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership Of United Insurance Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. United Insurance Holdings insiders own 53% of the company, currently worth about US$39m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Insurance Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about United Insurance Holdings. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in United Insurance Holdings.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here