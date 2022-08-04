United Internet seeks buyers for 1.5-billion-eur email providers - report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ralph Dommermuth
    German businessman

BERLIN (Reuters) - United Internet is looking to sell two of Germany's top email providers, GMX and Web.de, for around 1.5 billion euros ($1.52 billion), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Potential buyers could bid for either a minority or majority stake in the company's consumer applications division, according to the report.

It said United Internet's founder and chief executive, Ralph Dommermuth, could use the sale as a way to generate capital to develop the group's own 5G network, which would end the group's reliance on leasing out infrastructure from competitors.

Perella Weinberg, the investment bank in charge of the sale, sent out information packages to potential bidders in May, sources told Handelsblatt, and the first bids are expected in the coming days, with a deal to be signed as early as autumn.

United Internet was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9837 euros)

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Recommended Stories

  • There's One Big Reason Rich People Get Mortgages Even for Houses They Can Easily Afford

    Wealthy people with lots of money in the bank may have the option to pay cash for a home. The simple reason why most rich people do not pay cash for properties is that they can make a better investment with their money elsewhere rather than putting a large sum down on a home. Most wealthy people have an almost endless array of things they can invest money in, from stocks and bonds to hedge funds and beyond.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Will you get another extension on student loan payments? What borrowers need to know

    Student loan payments have been paused since the start of the pandemic in 2020 but that might end by September.

  • Nearly three quarters of millennials are more than $100,000 in debt, most not from mortgages: report

    Story at a glance The findings of a new survey from the site Real Estate Witch shows that almost three quarters of millennials have more than $100,000 in debt. Most of that debt is non-mortgage debt. But while millennials have a large amount of debt, many are optimistic that they can pay it off over…

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Indian rupee set to trade near historic low in coming three months - Reuters Poll

    India's rupee will trade near its historic low in the coming three months, despite a recent recovery, based on a widening trade deficit and global flows into safe-haven U.S. dollars, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found. After a month of trading near a nadir of 80.065 per dollar, the currency strengthened to a one-month high of 78.490 on Tuesday, providing relief for the Reserve Bank of India, which has been burning through foreign currency reserves defending 80 per dollar. Nearly 50% of analysts, 18 of 40, expected the partially convertible rupee to have reached or breached the 80 per dollar mark in three months, compared with just 30% who said so in a July poll.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) bought close to 9 million shares -- a roughly 2.9% stake -- in the large digital bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which specializes in auto lending. With inventory still being challenged and used car prices soaring, Ally has flourished, generating strong financial results since the pandemic started. Buffett and the market are clearly at odds here.

  • Pakistan rupee up 4.2% vs dollar, largest single-day rise in years - central bank data

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee gained 4.2% against the U.S. dollar at Wednesday's closing, central bank data showed, the largest single-day rise in years for a currency that has taken a battering in recent weeks on the back of an economic crisis. The rupee closed at 228.80 to the dollar, up from 238.38 a day earlier, the central bank said, a day after the International Monetary Fund said Pakistan had cleared all prior actions needed to unlock much-needed bailout money. “It is the highest appreciation of rupee in both absolute and percentage terms since 1999, according to central bank data,” Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities told Reuters.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Ratings agency drops two Florida property insurers entirely, downgrades a third

    In another sign of problems in Florida’s property-insurance market, a financial-ratings agency has withdrawn ratings for two insurance companies and downgraded another company.

  • This savings account is now paying 5% — plus other accounts that offer $100+ cash bonuses and more

    The national average interest rate for savings accounts is a paltry 0.11%, according to Bankrate data from July 27. Many online banks offer rates far higher than the national average — something you may want to consider as pros say that despite high inflation, most Americans need somewhere between 3-12 months of income in a safe spot like a high-yield savings account. “A good way to combat inflation is to seek out higher interest rates on savings accounts which slows the impact of inflation on your cash,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking expert at NerdWallet.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

    It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t