United, Japanese airlines temporarily grounding certain Boeing 777s following engine rupture, FAA order

Peter Weber

Boeing on Sunday told airliners using its wide-body 777 aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines to ground those planes pending a review by the Federal Aviation Administration. The decision followed an engine explosion Saturday on a Hawaii-bound United Airlines flight from Denver and an FAA order Sunday to immediately inspect all similar 777s. Boeing said there are 128 of the affected jets, 69 of which are currently in service.

United has 24 of those active 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines, while Japan Airlines has 13 and All Nippon Airways has 19. The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, like the FAA, had ordered the airlines to ground all 777 aircraft with the specified engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, and the airlines had agreed.

United Flight 328 made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after one of its engines blew apart, dropping pieces of its casing over suburban Broomfield, Colorado. The plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew, landed safely and there was property damage but no injuries reported in Broomfield. Video from the flight shows the stripped engine in flames and appear to show at least one of the engine blades broken.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said Sunday that inspectors have preliminarily "concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes." The National Transportation Safety Board, in a separate statement, said to of the engines fan blades were fractured and the others "exhibited damage." The FAA is meeting with Boeing and Pratt & Whitney to discuss the situation.

"The engine failure Saturday followed at least two similar incidents involving the same aircraft type and family of engines in recent years," The Wall Street Journal reports, including a Japan Airlines Flight in December in which an engine failure was tied to missing and damaged fan blades, and a February 2018 United flight to Hawaii.

More stories from theweek.com
Pfizer and Moderna plan to at least double vaccine shipments by mid-March
Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts
Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines Grounds Dozens of Planes Following Engine Failure Incident

    The FAA and NTSB have also launched investigations into flight that was heading from Denver to Honolulu.

  • Damage to United Boeing 777 engine consistent with metal fatigue: NTSB

    Damage to a fan blade on an engine that failed on a United Airlines Boeing 777 flight is consistent with metal fatigue, based on a preliminary assessment, the chairman of the U.S. air accident investigator said on Monday. The Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine failed on Saturday with a "loud bang" four minutes after takeoff from Denver, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt told reporters following an initial analysis of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. He said it remained unclear whether the incident is consistent with an engine failure on a different Hawaii-bound United flight in February 2018 that was attributed to a fatigue fracture in a fan blade.

  • A Majority Of Americans Want To Make It Easier To Vote By Mail

    The GOP is pushing new voter restrictions nationwide, but most Americans want more time and more options to cast their ballots, a new poll finds.

  • Mass vaccination site opening at Natick Mall today

    A mass COVID-19 vaccination site is opening Monday at the Natick Mall.

  • Engine failure on a United Airlines Boeing 777-220

    Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire. On Saturday, flight UA328 had been headed from Denver to Honolulu when it experienced an engine failure shortly after departure. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • Analysis: For Black founders, venture funding remains elusive despite new funds

    When Donnel Baird first pitched his idea in 2014 to create a technology platform that could help small apartment buildings and other urban structures become energy efficient, he got the U.S. government to promise him $2.1 million, provided he could raise a similar amount from elsewhere. But not one of some 200 venture capital firms he approached agreed to invest back then. Baird believes that initial funding was elusive in part because as a Black man without a background in software development, he was an outsider.

  • The best romantic comedies on Netflix

    "I missed your thumbs."

  • Business demands furlough and loans extensions as Johnson lays out roadmap

    Businesses across the board generally welcomed the clarity Boris Johnson gave in the roadmap out of lockdown, but also urged that a lot more needs to be done to help ailing sectors. Industry bodies are urging the Government to focus on continuing to support businesses - via furlough and loan extensions - until restrictions are fully eased. Among them, the British Chamber of Commerce called for key support schemes to be extended through the summer. The Federation for Small Businesses urged Rishi Sunak to do "whatever it takes" to keep companies afloat until the summer, including bringing more people under support measures and extending business rates relief. Separately on Monday, the pound slightly extended its world-beating rally, holding above $1.40 after breaking the threshold for the first time since 2018 at the end of last week. Sterling stood at about $1.407 at the European close, having made bigger gains than any other major currency so far this year. It shrugged off Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s presentation of a roadmap for Britain’s exit from Covid-19 restrictions, with investors continuing to favour the UK thanks to the fast rollout of vaccines. ING currency analyst Francesco Pesole said investor positioning around the pound still does not appear “particularly overstretched”, adding there should be a continued build-up in “long” positions on the currency over the coming weeks. The slight rise in the pound was enough to keep the FTSE 100 just shy of flat as international earners felt forex pressure. But the blue-chip index recovered strongly from an early drop to close almost unchanged. As has been the trend at several points over recent months, it was the companies that stand to gain the most from reopening that captured the biggest gains. British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines rose 12.4p to 178.1p, buoyed further after taking steps to boost the flag carrier’s liquidity by £2.45bn. Engine maker Rolls-Royce also rose, closing up 6.8p at 105.5p against a backdrop of reopening hopes and fresh headaches for Boeing that regulators said are related to problems with a rival company’s engines. Making up the rest of the top five FTSE 100 risers were events group Informa, caterer Compass and Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels. Insurer Aviva rose 0.3p to 374.8p after Bank of America analysts upgraded the group from “hold” to “buy”, saying its shares were valued “well below” those of its peers. Analyst Blair Stewart said the company’s effort to sell off non-core businesses was making a meaningful difference to its prospects. Once again, Ocado was left to carry the can amid optimism about a return to normal. The grocery group’s shares fell 158p to £24.01. Opening-up hopes similarly dictated many of the biggest moves on the FTSE 250. Mitchells & Butlers led risers with a 46.1p jump to 337.5p after confirming plans for a £351m cash call. Shore Capital’s Greg Johnson said the group should be in a strong position to expand once restrictions ease. Other pub groups also performed well as the PM offered up April 12 as a planned day for outdoor hospitality offerings to resume – JD Wetherspoon rose 102p to £13.38. Other mid-cap winners included Cineworld, easyJet and Wizz Air. G4S was the FTSE 250’s biggest faller, tumbling 26.4p to 242.6p after suitor Gardaworld refused to raise its takeover bid.

  • Boeing 777: UK bans jets with specific engines over safety concerns

    Civil Aviation Authority has ordered twin-jets fitted with PW4000s to stay away ‘to restore an acceptable level of safety’

  • Daft Punk Talks Kanye West, Coachella and That Wild Pyramid Stage in Unpublished Interview

    The groundbreaking French duo Daft Punk stunned the music world Monday morning by announcing their breakup via an elaborate video. The announcement was all the more surprisingly because the has been largely dormant since their 2013 album, “Random Access Memories,” won the Grammy for album of the year, and largely stopped performing live after their […]

  • 'Emily In Paris' Treated Golden Globe Voters To Their Own Parisian Getaway

    A new report details the alleged "culture of corruption" within the Hollywood Foreign Press, which oversees the Golden Globes, ahead of the ceremony later this month.

  • Cost of flood damage to U.S. homes will increase by 61% in 30 years

    Rising sea levels and extreme weather could cause $20 billion of flood damage to at-risk U.S. homes this year, rising to $32 billion by 2051, according to research from New York-based flood research non-profit First Street Foundation published on Monday. "Increased awareness of flood risk and rising future insurance costs impact perceptions of value, which will impact real estate markets," said Matthew Eby, founder and executive director of First Street Foundation. The cost of flood damage was approximately $17 billion annually between 2010 and 2018, according to testimony (https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Grimm%20Testimony.pdf) from Federal Emergency Management Agency representative Michael Grimm.

  • 'My airline will refund my cancelled outbound flight, but not my return journey – is this legal?'

    Neil Kerrison writes On Jan 30 2020, I booked two return flights from Gatwick to Toronto with Air Transat departing on April 23. Because of the pandemic, the airline cancelled the flights on April 3 by email and attached two vouchers, each showing a travel credit of £447.22. The terms of the vouchers say they must be used within 24 months and can only be used by the person in whose name they are issued. A few months later I received another email from Air Transat saying that it would refund the cost of the outbound flights but only give a credit for the return flight. I have written to Air Transat several times asking for a full refund but its agents claim they have no authority to process one. Is this a common practice among airlines? Gill Charlton, consumer correspondent, replies We are fortunate in the UK to have consumer protection laws – in the form of Regulation (EC) 261/2004 – which require airlines to refund cancelled flights in cash. However, the regulation’s refund policy only applies to flights leaving the UK. It does not apply to flights arriving in the UK from outside Europe – even if you have bought a return ticket in the UK. Flights operated by American, Middle Eastern or Asian airlines operate under the consumer laws of the country in which they are based. This means that, under UK law, Canadian-owned Air Transat has to refund you for the outbound flight but not for the return. Its Conditions of Carriage have a legally binding catch-all that says that the airline is not liable “for failure in the performance of its obligations due to force majeure”. It is one of many foreign-owned airlines – notably low-cost carriers – that have taken the decision to issue vouchers for future travel for flights cancelled due to the pandemic. Even the CEO of the International Air Transport Association, which represents most of the world’s scheduled airlines, has been championing vouchers as a way “to buy the industry vital time to breathe… and survive the crisis”. I asked Air Transat to clarify its position. Its spokesman says that you can still apply for a refund of your outbound flight but you will have to accept a voucher for the return. The good news is that the terms of use have been relaxed: the vouchers can be used by anyone and there is no expiry date. We have received many complaints from readers who are still waiting for refunds or vouchers especially for flights cancelled in the first few months of the pandemic. If the airline is not engaging, contact its Alternative Dispute Resolution company. Details can be found on the Civil Aviation Authority’s website: caa.co.uk/passengers/resolving-travel-problems. If the airline has not appointed an ADR, the CAA’s Passenger Advice and Complaint Team will take up your case with the airline. Due to the demand for this service, it will take two to three months to resolve the complaint.

  • Fortnite maker Epic denied right to sue Apple in the UK

    The maker of video game Fortnite has been dealt a setback in its global legal campaign against Apple after the UK’s competition tribunal denied it permission to mount a challenge to the iPhone maker’s app rules. Mr Justice Roth said Epic Games’ case seeking a wave of major changes to Apple’s giant App Store belonged in the US courts, where the company has a separate claim. However, he allowed a similar claim against Google to partially proceed in the UK. Epic, whose Fortnite title is one of the world’s biggest video games, has fought a legal battle on multiple fronts against Apple, seeking to break what it says is the company’s unfair stranglehold on how iPhone apps are distributed. Apple controls what apps can be installed on iPhones and iPads through its App Store, and takes a fee of up to 30pc on purchases made within those apps, while Google has similar restrictions for Android phones. Fortnite was booted off both Apple and Google’s platforms last year after Epic sought to bypass the companies’ payment systems, triggering monopoly lawsuits against both from the video game maker. Epic is demanding injunctions that would allow rival app stores on smartphones and let app developers use alternative payment methods, both of which would deprive Apple and Google of billions in revenue. The company took the issue to the Competition Appeal Tribunal in December, seeking similar measures under UK competition law. On Monday, the judge said: “The US is an appropriate forum for this dispute. And I am far from persuaded that [the UK] is clearly or distinctly the more appropriate forum.” However, he opened the possibility of Epic pursuing Apple in the UK if it is unsuccessful in the US courts. He allowed parts of a case against Google, including an effort to break its control on app payments, to proceed since Epic’s case against Google included an Irish subsidiary and the case was launched during the Brexit transition period. Epic indicated it was likely to suspend its UK case against Apple until the US suit concludes. “We are pleased that the Court has granted Epic permission to pursue our case against Google in the UK,” a spokesperson said. “Epic will reconsider pursuing its case against Apple in the UK after the resolution of the US case.” Epic noted that the tribunal said there were “serious issues to be tried” under UK law and said it was “unwavering in our commitment to stopping Apple and Google’s anti-competitive practices”. Apple and Google did not comment. Epic has also complained to EU competition regulators and taken Apple to court in Australia.

  • Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo Were Very Protective of Each Other in ‘Cherry’

    EW's Clarissa Cruz chats with Tom Holland about his role in 'Cherry' and his costar Ciara Bravo.

  • Boeing engine blowouts investigated as older 777s are suspended

    Showers of jet engine parts over residential areas on both sides of the Atlantic have caught regulators' attention and prompted the suspension of some older Boeing Co planes from service. Saturday's incidents involving a United Airlines 777 in Denver and a Longtail Aviation 747 freighter in the Netherlands put engine maker Pratt & Whitney in the spotlight, though there is no evidence they are related. Pratt & Whitney, which is owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp, said it was coordinating with regulators to review inspection protocols.

  • Metal Fatigue Seen as Trigger for Boeing 777 Engine Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- The jet engine fan blade that broke loose on a United Airlines plane Saturday near Denver, triggering a massive failure leading to the grounding of dozens of Boeing Co. 777s, resulted from metal fatigue, according to National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt.A preliminary examination of fragments found after the episode that sent metal chunks raining on a suburban neighborhood suggested a crack that grew gradually over time prompted the failure, Sumwalt said Monday night.NTSB investigators have begun reviewing maintenance records, interviewing the crew and examining the two crash-proof recorders recovered from the plane, Sumwalt said. They are also reviewing the potential similarity to other failures.“Our mission is to understand not only what happened but why it happened so that we can keep it from happening again,” he added.The engines were PW4077s built by Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp. On Dec. 4, a blade broke on a similar engine on a Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. 777-200 that had taken off from Okinawa on a flight to Tokyo.Japan Grounds Boeing 777s After United Jet Engine FailureOn Sunday, Japan’s transport ministry ordered JAL and ANA Holdings Inc. to ground Boeing 777s equipped with the Pratt & Whitney engines until it’s clear whether countermeasures are needed.After the December incident, the ministry instructed the airlines to increase inspections of the engines.The Federal Aviation Administration had been looking into the Japan incident to evaluate whether to order additional inspections, but hadn’t yet reached a conclusion about whether it was warranted.After the Okinawa episode, “the FAA reviewed previous inspection records and the engine maintenance history, conducted a metallurgical examination of the fan blade fragment to determine the cause of the fracture, and was evaluating whether to adjust blade inspections,” the agency said Monday night in a statement.Boeing shares slipped 1.1% in pre-market New York trading on Tuesday, amid a decline in U.S. equity futures.The right-side engine on United Flight 328 failed shortly after the plane took off from Denver bound for Hawaii on Saturday. A pair of fan blades broke off, slamming into the structure at the front of the engine and tearing most of it loose.Debris ranging from heavy metal objects to lighter weight insulation materials fell to the ground and passengers captured video of the mangled engine spewing flames.Airlines including United have grounded their 777s powered with the Pratt & Whitney engines while they await inspections of existing fan blades to determine whether any more are at risk. There were 69 such aircraft in operation with another 59 in storage, according to Boeing.The head of the FAA, Steve Dickson, on Sunday said the agency was preparing to issue an emergency directive requiring inspections.“The FAA’s safety experts continue to review all the available data from the investigation of Saturday’s incident,” the agency said. “Following the team’s analysis, the FAA will issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive.”South Korea on Tuesday ordered its carriers to conduct checks. Korean Air Lines Co. has 16 777 jets with the engines while Asiana Airlines Inc. has nine and Jin Air Co. operates four.Broken BladeOne of the broken fan blades on United flight lodged itself into an armored ring around the engine designed to prevent debris from escaping.The pieces that came loose from the plane included most of the front of the engine, which is designed to produce smooth airflow into the engine and isn’t as protected against a failure. The NTSB, after a similar fan-blade failure on a Southwest Airlines Co. 737-700 in April 2018, called on the FAA and the European Aviation Safety Agency to examine whether those areas of engines were adequately protected.Sumwalt didn’t address whether Saturday’s failure was similar to the Southwest episode, but said all of the debris from the engine appeared to have come from unprotected areas. That means the incident isn’t what is technically known as an “uncontained failure,” he said.“From a practical point of view, from the flying public, it really doesn’t matter,” he said. “It was still an event that we don’t like to see.”The engine debris hit parts of the plane, but didn’t cause significant damage, Sumwalt added.A photograph released by the NTSB showed a large gouge beneath the wing where it joins the fuselage. But Sumwalt said that the damage occurred to a light-weight plastic cover over the area known as a fairing and it didn’t threaten the structure of the plane.Inspections of Pratt & Whitney engines on the 777 had been conducted by airlines around the world after a similar failure on a United jet flying from San Francisco to Hawaii on Feb. 13, 2018. The FAA issued a directive in March 2019 ordering the action.It required that the fan blades be inspected before reaching a total of 7,000 flights. It called for use of a technique called thermal acoustic imaging that is similar to an ultrasound for use in medicine. By bombarding the titanium blades with energy waves, defects within the metal can be detected.|Once those were completed, operators had to repeat the inspections within the next 1,000 flights, according to the earlier directive.All 9,600 blades in service on the engines were inspected after that 2018 failure, the NTSB said after completing an investigation into the failure.NTSB investigators concluded Pratt & Whitney employees had missed a growing crack in the blade during inspections in 2010 and 2015. The evidence of weakening metal was attributed to paint on the blade, the NTSB said.(Updates shares, adds South Korean inspections from 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Operation Varsity Blues,’ Netflix Documentary on College Admissions Scandal, Debuting in March

    A new Netflix documentary will pull back the curtain on the notorious college admissions bribery scandal that ensnared Hollywood celebrities, financiers and other members of the monied elite. “Operation Varsity Blues,” directed by Chris Smith, will debut on the streaming service on March 17, 2021. The film promises to provide a deep dive into the […]

  • Megan Rapinoe shouted out her new niece - Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's baby - after scoring for the USWNT

    Megan Rapinoe celebrated her goal vs Brazil by "rocking the baby" and blowing kisses to honor Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's new baby, Sloane.

  • OWN Host Laura Berman Says She 'Regularly' Tested Her Son, 16, for Drugs Before His Fatal Overdose

    "He had experimented with cannabis several months prior, and when we had discovered that, obviously we came down very firmly, we had a zero-tolerance," Dr. Laura Berman says of her late son, Sammy