United Kingdom Regional Data Centre Colocation Market 2020-2021: The Colocation Market within London and the M25 is Set to be the Fastest-Growing Data Centre Sub-Sector
Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Regional Colocation Market 2020-21: Poised for Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK regional data centre market (the market outside of London and the M25) is set to be the fastest-growing data centre sub-sector in the UK, and capacity could potentially double within the next three years. The report looks at where this capacity is going to appear and what the drivers are behind it.
What is covered by the report
Putting the regional market into context with the entire UK data centre market
A review by region of key operators and developments
What is 'edge' and what impact have we seen in the UK and the US markets
What has been the impact from Covid-19
A review of pricing in the regional market and comparing it with the London market including analysis of 45 price points
A two-page overview for every one of the 45 regional data centres on the data centre database
Who this report is aimed at
Where is existing capacity in the regional market - and where is new capacity going to come from?
What is happening to colocation pricing in the regional market?
Who are the key operators, where are the regional ecosystems?
Is edge colocation really happening - and if not, when will it?
What kind of colocation packages are buyers looking for?
Key Topics Covered:
Confidentiality notice
Methodology
Executive summary
Section 1: Market overview
The regional colocation market in the context
The UK market as a whole
The colocation market within London and the M25
The regional UK colocation market
Suppliers of regional UK colocation capacity
Regional colocation review
Eastern England
Midlands
North East England
North West England
South East, South and South West England
Wales
Scotland
Northern Ireland
The regional edge
Edge lessons from the US
Covid-19 impact on the European data centre industry
1. Hyperscale = 80% of demand in Europe and health of this sector is key
2. Merger and acquisition activity continues
3. Share prices of industry participants continue to surge
Covid-19 implications for the regional colocation market
Key operators in the UK regional market
Equinix Manchester
Equinix MA05 and 06, Agecroft, Salford: 30MW new Manchester
data centre campus
Pulsant
Node4
Iomart plc
Wholesale data centres in the regional UK market
Commercial aspects of the wholesale data centre model
Wholesale providers in the regional UK market
Colocation pricing in the regional UK market
Wholesale pricing
Retail colocation pricing
How does regional colocation pricing compare with London and the
M25 market?
London ecosystem pricing 2016-2020
London non-ecosystem pricing 2016-2020
Comparing regional UK colocation pricing with London
Why is regional UK pricing at a premium compared to London non-ecosystem pricing?
Regional colocation pricing summary
Regional retail colocation packages (including
part-racks)
Successful retail colocation packages in the regional colocation market
Quarter and half-rack colocation packages
Quarter and half-rack pricing
Summary of retail colocation packages in the UK regional market
Regional space estimates (in '000 sq ft) March 2020
Section 2: UK regional data centres
UK regional data centre location map
5NINES Northern Ireland
AIMES, Kilby House
aql Leeds DC1, DC2 and DC3
aql Leeds DC5
Ark Spring Park Campus, Corsham
ASK4 Sheffield DC1
Blue Chip, Bedford
Cogeco Peer 1, Havant
DataVita Glasgow
Equinix MA1 (Telecity Williams & Kilburn House) Manchester
Equinix MA2 (Telecity Reynolds House) Manchester
Equinix MA3 (Telecity Joule House) Manchester
Equinix MA4 (Synergy House) Manchester
GTP3 Data Centres, Birmingham
Hardy Fisher Data Centre Leeds
Host-IT, Milton Keynes
Indectron Gloucester
Iomart Glasgow DC1
Iomart Leicester
Iomart Nottingham
LDeX 2 Manchester
MIGSOLV The Gatehouse, Norwich
Next-Generation Data, Newport
Node4 Derby
Node4 Northampton
Node4 Wakefield
Pulsant Edinburgh Medway (former Onyx)
Pulsant Edinburgh Newbridge
Pulsant Edinburgh South Gyle (formerly Scolocate)
Pulsant Milton Keynes
Pulsant Newcastle Central
Pulsant Newcastle East
Pulsant South Yorkshire
Redcentric Harrogate
SCC, Fareham
ServerHouse Fareham Data Centre
Six Degrees Birmingham South
Stellium Newcastle data centre campus
Teledata, Delta House, South Manchester
The Bunker, Kent
The Bunker, Newbury
UKFast MaNOC4 Manchester
UKFast MaNOC5, 6 & 7 Manchester
