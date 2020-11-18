United Kingdom Regional Data Centre Colocation Market 2020-2021: The Colocation Market within London and the M25 is Set to be the Fastest-Growing Data Centre Sub-Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Regional Colocation Market 2020-21: Poised for Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK regional data centre market (the market outside of London and the M25) is set to be the fastest-growing data centre sub-sector in the UK, and capacity could potentially double within the next three years. The report looks at where this capacity is going to appear and what the drivers are behind it.

What is covered by the report

  • Putting the regional market into context with the entire UK data centre market

  • A review by region of key operators and developments

  • What is 'edge' and what impact have we seen in the UK and the US markets

  • What has been the impact from Covid-19

  • A review of pricing in the regional market and comparing it with the London market including analysis of 45 price points

  • A two-page overview for every one of the 45 regional data centres on the data centre database

Who this report is aimed at

  • Where is existing capacity in the regional market - and where is new capacity going to come from?

  • What is happening to colocation pricing in the regional market?

  • Who are the key operators, where are the regional ecosystems?

  • Is edge colocation really happening - and if not, when will it?

  • What kind of colocation packages are buyers looking for?

Key Topics Covered:

Confidentiality notice

Methodology

Executive summary

Section 1: Market overview

  • The regional colocation market in the context

    • The UK market as a whole

    • The colocation market within London and the M25

    • The regional UK colocation market

    • Suppliers of regional UK colocation capacity

  • Regional colocation review

    • Eastern England

    • Midlands

    • North East England

    • North West England

    • South East, South and South West England

    • Wales

    • Scotland

    • Northern Ireland

  • The regional edge

  • Edge lessons from the US

  • Covid-19 impact on the European data centre industry

    • 1. Hyperscale = 80% of demand in Europe and health of this sector is key

    • 2. Merger and acquisition activity continues

    • 3. Share prices of industry participants continue to surge

  • Covid-19 implications for the regional colocation market

  • Key operators in the UK regional market

    • Equinix Manchester

    • Equinix MA05 and 06, Agecroft, Salford: 30MW new Manchester

    • data centre campus

    • Pulsant

    • Node4

    • Iomart plc

  • Wholesale data centres in the regional UK market

    • Commercial aspects of the wholesale data centre model

    • Wholesale providers in the regional UK market

  • Colocation pricing in the regional UK market

    • Wholesale pricing

    • Retail colocation pricing

    • How does regional colocation pricing compare with London and the

    • M25 market?

  • London ecosystem pricing 2016-2020

  • London non-ecosystem pricing 2016-2020

  • Comparing regional UK colocation pricing with London

    • Why is regional UK pricing at a premium compared to London non-ecosystem pricing?

  • Regional colocation pricing summary

  • Regional retail colocation packages (including

  • part-racks)

    • Successful retail colocation packages in the regional colocation market

    • Quarter and half-rack colocation packages

    • Quarter and half-rack pricing

    • Summary of retail colocation packages in the UK regional market

  • Regional space estimates (in '000 sq ft) March 2020

Section 2: UK regional data centres

  • UK regional data centre location map

  • 5NINES Northern Ireland

  • AIMES, Kilby House

  • aql Leeds DC1, DC2 and DC3

  • aql Leeds DC5

  • Ark Spring Park Campus, Corsham

  • ASK4 Sheffield DC1

  • Blue Chip, Bedford

  • Cogeco Peer 1, Havant

  • DataVita Glasgow

  • Equinix MA1 (Telecity Williams & Kilburn House) Manchester

  • Equinix MA2 (Telecity Reynolds House) Manchester

  • Equinix MA3 (Telecity Joule House) Manchester

  • Equinix MA4 (Synergy House) Manchester

  • GTP3 Data Centres, Birmingham

  • Hardy Fisher Data Centre Leeds

  • Host-IT, Milton Keynes

  • Indectron Gloucester

  • Iomart Glasgow DC1

  • Iomart Leicester

  • Iomart Nottingham

  • LDeX 2 Manchester

  • MIGSOLV The Gatehouse, Norwich

  • Next-Generation Data, Newport

  • Node4 Derby

  • Node4 Northampton

  • Node4 Wakefield

  • Pulsant Edinburgh Medway (former Onyx)

  • Pulsant Edinburgh Newbridge

  • Pulsant Edinburgh South Gyle (formerly Scolocate)

  • Pulsant Milton Keynes

  • Pulsant Newcastle Central

  • Pulsant Newcastle East

  • Pulsant South Yorkshire

  • Redcentric Harrogate

  • SCC, Fareham

  • ServerHouse Fareham Data Centre

  • Six Degrees Birmingham South

  • Stellium Newcastle data centre campus

  • Teledata, Delta House, South Manchester

  • The Bunker, Kent

  • The Bunker, Newbury

  • UKFast MaNOC4 Manchester

  • UKFast MaNOC5, 6 & 7 Manchester

Companies Mentioned

  • 4D

  • 5Nines

  • Aegis

  • Aimes

  • Amazon Web Services

  • American Tower

  • Amito

  • Apple

  • aql

  • Ark Data Centres

  • Ask4

  • Blue Chip

  • Blue Square Data

  • BT Global Services

  • CeretusIT

  • CityFibre

  • CogecoPeer1

  • Colo Atl

  • Crown Castle

  • DartPoint

  • Data Centre Intelligence Ltd

  • Datavita

  • Datum

  • Dedipower

  • Digital Realty Trust

  • EdgeConneX

  • EdgeMicro

  • EdgePresence

  • EE

  • Equinix

  • Etix Everywhere

  • Exponential-e

  • Global Switch

  • GTP3

  • Hardy Fisher

  • Host-IT

  • Indectron

  • Infinity

  • Interxion

  • IO Data Centers

  • Iomart

  • IXEurope

  • L51 Developments Ltd

  • LDeX

  • Level3/CenturyLink

  • M247

  • Memset

  • Migsolv

  • New Continuum Data Centres

  • Next Generataion Data

  • Node4

  • NTT

  • Onyx

  • Peer1

  • Proximity Data Centres

  • Pulsant

  • PureDC

  • Redcentric

  • Redwire

  • Santander

  • SBA Communications

  • SCC

  • Scolocate

  • Serverchoice

  • Serverhouse

  • Six Degrees

  • Stellium

  • Telecity

  • Teledata

  • Telehouse

  • The Bunker

  • UKFast

  • UKGrid

  • Vantage Data Centres

  • Virtus

  • Volta

  • Zenium

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcav3s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Children must be excluded from 'rule of six' over Christmas, MPs say

    MPs are calling on the Government to exempt under-12s from the "rule of six" after the second lockdown is lifted on December 2. Amid a mounting Tory rebellion against the latest Covid restrictions, backbenchers are pressuring Boris Johnson to announce a number of changes to the rules to "save the traditional family Christmas". It comes after Anne Longfield, the children's commissioner, warned that limits on individuals from different households mixing should not apply to children under 12. Currently, only children under five are exempt. Conservative lockdown sceptics would also like to see the restrictions eased further for Christmas and New Year.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance

    President Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate with his successor is forcing President-elect Joe Biden to seek unusual workarounds to prepare for the exploding public health threat and evolving national security challenges he will inherit in just nine weeks. Blocked from the official intelligence briefing traditionally afforded to incoming presidents, Biden gathered virtually on Tuesday with a collection of intelligence, defense and diplomatic experts. None of the experts is currently affiliated with the U.S. government, raising questions about whether Biden is being provided the most up-to-date information about dangers facing the nation.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Coronavirus: Chinese citizen journalist faces jail for Wuhan reporting

    Zhang Zhan was in Wuhan reporting on the outbreak when she was detained by police in June.

  • ‘This is false’: Arizona secretary of state denies Lindsey Graham spoke to her as voter fraud row intensifies

    Senator faces accusations of meddling in another state’s election process

  • Iran says U.S. move against it would face 'crushing' response

    Any U.S. attack on Iran would face a "crushing" response, an Iranian government spokesman said on Tuesday, following reports U.S. President Donald Trump asked for options for a strike on Iran's main nuclear site last week but decided against doing so. "Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response," spokesman Ali Rabiei said, in remarks streamed on an official government website. Citing a U.S. official, Reuters reported on Monday that Trump, with two months left in office, conferred with top advisers about the possibility of attacking the Natanz uranium enrichment plant - but was dissuaded by them from that option.