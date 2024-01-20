United Local students, teacher hailed for assessment efforts

United High School students who took part in the recent Fall Certiport Industry Recognized Specialist assessments were, front row from left, Dalton Owsley, Lauren Painter, Julia Sanor and Kendall Erb; and, back row from left, Aurianna Cusick, Karleigh Kooser, Emma McDevitt, Hunter Haus, Justice Lewand and Olivia Hardgrove.

United Local School District is celebrating after Krista Fitch and her students recently were among the top finishers on the Fall Certiport Industry Recognized Credential Specialist assessments.

Fitch, who teaches the Microsoft certification course, was recognized as an “outstanding educator” for “…consistently having students rank in the top ten in the state.”

United Superintendent Lance Hostetler presented the award to Fitch and congratulated the students for their success.

Each of the students placed in the Top Ten in either Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint. In fact, United students claimed all 10 places in the PowerPoint assessment except for third. In addition, seniors Justice Lewand and Emma McDevitt placed in the Top Ten for all three Microsoft applications.

PowerPoint

Emma McDevitt, first

Justice Lewand, second

Dalton Owsley, fourth

Julia Sanor, fifth

Karleigh Kooser, sixth

Lauren Painter, seventh

Aurianna Cusick eighth

Hunter Haus, ninth

Kendall Erb, 10th

Excel

Olivia Hardgrove, eighth

Justice Lewand, ninth

Emma McDevitt, 10th

Word

Emma McDevitt, fifth

Justice Lewand, sixth

