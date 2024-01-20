United Local students, teacher hailed for assessment efforts
United Local School District is celebrating after Krista Fitch and her students recently were among the top finishers on the Fall Certiport Industry Recognized Credential Specialist assessments.
Fitch, who teaches the Microsoft certification course, was recognized as an “outstanding educator” for “…consistently having students rank in the top ten in the state.”
United Superintendent Lance Hostetler presented the award to Fitch and congratulated the students for their success.
Each of the students placed in the Top Ten in either Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint. In fact, United students claimed all 10 places in the PowerPoint assessment except for third. In addition, seniors Justice Lewand and Emma McDevitt placed in the Top Ten for all three Microsoft applications.
PowerPoint
Emma McDevitt, first
Justice Lewand, second
Dalton Owsley, fourth
Julia Sanor, fifth
Karleigh Kooser, sixth
Lauren Painter, seventh
Aurianna Cusick eighth
Hunter Haus, ninth
Kendall Erb, 10th
Excel
Olivia Hardgrove, eighth
Justice Lewand, ninth
Emma McDevitt, 10th
Word
Emma McDevitt, fifth
Justice Lewand, sixth
