United Malacca Berhad (KLSE:UMCCA) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

United Malacca Berhad (KLSE:UMCCA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase United Malacca Berhad's shares on or after the 11th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.10 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, United Malacca Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 1.8% on its current stock price of MYR5.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. United Malacca Berhad paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 23% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that United Malacca Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about United Malacca Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Growth has been anaemic. Yet with more than 75% of its earnings being kept in the business, there is ample room to reinvest in growth or lift the payout ratio - either of which could increase the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. United Malacca Berhad has seen its dividend decline 9.1% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid United Malacca Berhad? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but United Malacca Berhad is halfway there. There's a lot to like about United Malacca Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in United Malacca Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - United Malacca Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

