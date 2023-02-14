United Malt Group (ASX:UMG) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating United Malt Group (ASX:UMG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for United Malt Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = AU$25m ÷ (AU$2.2b - AU$565m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, United Malt Group has an ROCE of 1.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 5.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for United Malt Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for United Malt Group.

So How Is United Malt Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at United Malt Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last three years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, United Malt Group has decreased its current liabilities to 25% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that United Malt Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 12% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you're still interested in United Malt Group it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While United Malt Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

