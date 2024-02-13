United Methodist Church reverend busted for dealing meth

A Connecticut pastor is charged with possessing rock and liquid crystal methamphetamine, which he allegedly intended to distribute.

Woodbury United Methodist Church Rev. Herbert Miller was pulled over Friday for driving with a suspended registration and failing to maintain insurance requirements, according to Connecticut State Police. Cops said the 63-year-old holy man was also in possession of a hypodermic needle loaded with meth.

Miller is accused of dealing drugs from his Woodbury home, which is next door to the church where he worked, according to Connecticut station WFSB.

State police reportedly got a tip something might be going on at Miller’s house when neighbors said they noticed him receiving lots of visitors at all hours of the day. One local found a meth pipe near Woodbury United Methodist, WFSB reported.

Miller allegedly provided meth in exchange for being allowed to watch gay couples having sex.

One neighbor called the charges against him “sad.” Another local told WFSB Miller’s arrest was “very disappointing to this town” and “hard to believe.”

Miller reportedly arrived at Woodbury United Methodist Church in May. The church didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about his current status. A Valentine’s Day mass is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Miller was released on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to make a Feb. 23 court appearance.