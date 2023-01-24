United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem Township reports burglary

Jan. 24—SALEM TOWNSHIP — A Franklin County deputy is investigating a burglary late Saturday where $100 was stolen from the United Methodist Economic Ministry on Salem Road.

The Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at 3:16 p.m. Sunday.

Deputy Tyler Gray investigated the report. It was reported that footprints could be seen going to the window and the window was open.

It is believed that the burglary occurred earlier, at 11:24 p.m. Saturday based on security camera footage, according an email from Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

The $100 was stolen from inside the ministry, he wrote.

The case remains under investigation.