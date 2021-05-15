United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.57 per share and the market cap of $21.1 billion, United Microelectronics stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for United Microelectronics is shown in the chart below.


United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because United Microelectronics is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 8.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.18% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. United Microelectronics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.20, which is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of United Microelectronics is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of United Microelectronics is fair. This is the debt and cash of United Microelectronics over the past years:

United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. United Microelectronics has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.3 billion and earnings of $0.444 a share. Its operating margin is 13.65%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of United Microelectronics is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of United Microelectronics over the past years:

United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of United Microelectronics is 8.7%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, United Microelectronics's return on invested capital is 9.25, and its cost of capital is 1.43. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of United Microelectronics is shown below:

United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
United Microelectronics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about United Microelectronics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • CEO who Fox News called ‘socialist’ for $70k minimum wage says company’s workforce has doubled

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Lyft attack: Police investigating pistol whipped assault on Taiwanese driver for racial motives

    Driver Paul Liao says attacker asked about ethnic background before striking him with gun

  • Houston tiger is being secretly passed around safe houses, police believe

    ‘I don’t think it’s out of Houston yet, maybe out of county, but I don’t think so,’ Police Commander says

  • When is Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame induction ceremony

    Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.

  • Israeli-Palestinian conflict gives Biden foreign policy headache

    The US president and his aides wish to avoid being drawn into this graveyard of US-led peace initiatives.

  • Exhaustion kills two Everest climbers, an American and a Swiss

    A Swiss and an American climber have died on Mount Everest, hiking company officials said on Thursday, the first fatalities on the world’s highest peak this season. Abdul Waraich, 41, of Switzerland and American Puwei Liu, 55, died of exhaustion while descending the slopes of the 8,848.86 metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain on Wednesday, said Thaneshwar Guragai, a manager of the Seven Summit Treks company that provided support to the climbers. Waraich, who was on his way down after reaching the summit, died near the south summit, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, another official of the company.

  • In a turnaround, Kansas City Southern board accepts Canadian National’s buyout offer

    The Kansas City company had agreed to an offer from a different Canadian company in March.

  • Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

    Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections in the city-state. “A pattern of local unlinked community cases has emerged and is persisting,” Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday. “This is worrying as it suggests that there may be unknown cases in the community with possible ongoing community transmission and that our earlier and ongoing measures to break the chains of transmissions may be insufficient.”

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, nearly 50 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Prince Harry says royals are in cycle of ‘genetic pain’ passing on bad parenting habits

    Prince revealed that he began seeking therapy thanks to his wife’s concerns over his mental health

  • How Ben and Erin Napier Renovated an Entire Town for Home Town Takeover

    The HGTV couple selected the most deserving people in Wetumpka, Alabama, and gave 12 homes and businesses a facelift

  • DUP leadership election result: Edwin Poots elected to succeed Arlene Foster as DUP leader

    Edwin Poots has become the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party after winning the first leadership contest in the party’s history. Mr Poots, the Stormont Agriculture Minister, said it was "an immense honour" to be chosen for the role, having beaten the party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17. In his victory speech Mr Poots said he looked forward "to a positive relationship right across Northern Ireland and with my party colleagues and indeed with people from other parties". He said: "The opportunities for us to make Northern Ireland a great place after this hundred years has passed and we move into a new hundred years are immense." The election was called after former leader Arlene Foster resigned as DUP leader and Northern Ireland First Minister in April, following an internal party revolt. The 36 members of the party's electoral college, made up of its MPs and Stormont Assembly members, were eligible to vote on Friday in the race. Julian Smith, who was Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from 2019 to 2020, tweeted his congratulations to Mr Poots, adding "a tough job ahead - but one which I am sure he will do well". Speaking briefly to the media as she left party headquarters after casting her ballot, Mrs Foster said: "I voted for the person who will bring the Democratic Unionist Party forward and I think that's very obvious." Mr Poots will be leader designate until Mrs Foster formally stands down. His election will now go to the party executive for ratification. Speaking before the results were announced, Strangford MP Jim Shannon said he was supporting Sir Jeffrey as next DUP leader. "I think Jeffrey has qualities that take him beyond Northern Ireland and across to the mainland," he said, adding: "I think those are statesman-like qualities that the party needs." North Antrim MP Ian Paisley Jr said his father, the party's founder, would be "immensely proud" that a democratic election was deciding the next leader. "It's a party that my dad founded with the name democracy in it and this is a democratic decision," he said. "At last the members, the elected members, are deciding who their leader is. That's a very important decision and I know he would be immensely proud of that today." As he arrived at headquarters, South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford, who is supporting Mr Poots, said: "I think it's going to be a good day, a good day for democracy inside the Democratic Unionist Party." The campaign for the first leadership contest in the DUP's 50-year history has been unusual, in so much as the party prevented both men speaking publicly about their candidature. Party officers insisted the contest should be confined to internal campaigning among the electoral college. The campaign focused on rank-and-file concerns about DUP internal processes and structures, and wider political challenges facing unionism, in particular contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements, called the Northern Ireland Protocol, that have created new economic barriers between the region and the rest of the UK.

  • Travel firms warned over summer holiday refunds

    Companies will be breaking the law if they delay or refuse refunds, warns the competition watchdog.

  • Trump lashes out as more than 150 senior Republicans threaten to form new party if GOP doesn’t disown him

    Move came after Liz Cheney lost House leadership role for criticising ex-president’s election lies

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises alarm over security in Congress after Marjorie Taylor Greene accosts her

    Democrat’s supporters say she ‘should get a restraining order against MTG’ following accosting in Congress

  • We need jobs in South Miami-Dade, but expanding the urban boundary isn’t the solution | Editorial

    An unusual proposal to expand Miami-Dade’s urban boundaries in South Miami-Dade is the can commissioners keep kicking down road. They had a chance to nip it in the bud Thursday, but, once again, they deferred the issue.

  • U.S. retail sales pause, record savings seen supporting spending

    U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April as the boost from stimulus checks faded, but an acceleration is likely in the coming months amid record savings and a reopening economy. The report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed retail sales in March were much stronger than previously estimated, setting consumer spending on a higher growth path heading into the second quarter. There were also signs that Americans were starting to shift their spending from goods to services like restaurants and bars, with more than a third of the population vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Elon Musk is right. Bitcoin could erase Tesla's strides toward a carbon-free future

    Tesla suspended vehicle purchases made using bitcoin just three months after introducing it and it might be for the best.

  • Columbus settles for $10m with family of Black man shot by police for holding cell phone

    It’s the largest settlement in city history