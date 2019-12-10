The Ocean Is Finally Getting The Attention It Deserves

MADRID — On the opening day of this year’s United Nations climate summit, or COP25, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres delivered a gut punch: “We are knowingly destroying the very support systems keeping us alive.”

One of those vital systems are the world’s oceans, which generate at least 50% of all oxygen in Earth’s atmosphere and have absorbed an estimated 93% of the excess heat from human-caused climate change. In September, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, published a groundbreaking report warning that warming poses a dire threat to our oceans.

The year’s summit is the first-ever “Blue COP,” a nod to the key role oceans play in regulating global climate. Chile, a leader in protecting ocean resources through the establishment of marine protected areas, gave the COP the official designation when it was still planning to host the event in Santiago. The South American country ultimately backed out amid civil unrest. Although Spain stepped in as host, Chile is still presiding over the conference, where parties to the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement are working to finalize rules and technical details of the deal.

“For the first time, we bring the oceans to the table,” Carolina Schmidt, president of COP25 and Chile’s environmental minister, said during a press conference. “Oceans cover two-thirds of our planet. The only way we will increase ambition is if we consider how we protect our oceans.”

Madrid might be a landlocked city some 200 miles from the coast, but that hasn’t kept oceans from being a primary focus. The “Blue COP” label highlights a growing recognition that protecting marine environments is essential to tackling the climate crisis, and vice versa. Oceans and the many threats they now face ― warming, acidification, overfishing and pollution, to name a few ― have been front and center at the two-week summit, which runs through Dec. 13.

And it could be the first time the parties adopt a decision that includes a section on oceans.

Climate change is already wreaking havoc on ocean ecosystems and the coastal communities that rely on them. In Australia, for example, ocean heat waves triggered back-to-back bleaching events in 2016 and 2017 that wiped out an astonishing 50% of corals in the Great Barrier Reef.

The impacts will only worsen as atmospheric carbon dioxide levels climb. Countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico and Thailand could lose over 95% of coral reef tourism revenue by 2100 under high emissions scenarios, while fish stocks in some West African countries could decline by 85%, according to a study released Friday at COP25 and commissioned by the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, a group of government heads from 14 countries. The oceans are also rapidly losing oxygen, as detailed in a separate landmark report this week from the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This phenomenon, known as deoxygenation, is largely attributed to climate change and nutrients from pollution runoff. The number of ocean regions with low oxygen levels has soared from 45 in the 1960s to 700 today, with potential impacts ranging from fish mortality events and shifting migration patterns to the loss of entire ocean species, the IUCN found.