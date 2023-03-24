United Nations could play role in Haiti, Biden says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. is looking to support the police department in Haiti and studying whether the United Nations could play a role to quell the violence there, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"The biggest thing we could do, and it's going to take time, is to increase the prospect of the police department in Haiti having the capacity to deal with the problems," Biden said during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We also are looking at whether or not the international community through the United Nations could play a larger role," Biden said.

